Willam speaks out after being escorted out of DragCon ‘like a criminal’

RuPaul’s Drag Race firebrand Willam spoken out after being escorted out of DragCon LA, and slammed the show’s production company, World of Wonder.

Willam, who was disqualified from season four of the show and has spent much of her career since spilling all kinds of tea about Drag Race and production company World of Wonder, was due to appear at DragCon LA at the weekend (20-21 July).

The weekend allows fans to meet their favourite queens from the RuPaul’s Drag Race Ru-niverse, but, taking to Instagram and YouTube to share her experience, Willam criticised the event after she was removed by security.

“There’s a special spot in hell for people [who] can’t take the truth being told on them but I will ring out those truths like a bell(i),” Willam said, adding that she was “surrounded” by “cops and guards like [she] was a criminal”.

Willam wrote: “They trailed me around the convention centre and waited til I went backstage for the Queens Walk to descend and encircle me so they wouldn’t be by the fans and cameras.”

Willam. (Getty)

The queen then claimed her treatment was because of the most recent episode of Race Chaser, which she hosts alongside All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderf**k, where she “aired [World of Wonder’s] dirty laundry”.

“I made your event better every year, never charging a single fan for a pic and being a freebie for the fans who deserve it after how [yo]u scalp them for coins and paid full price for a booth every year,” she continued. “I will always love Drag Race and be a fan but there’s no reason to act like [this] just cuz World of Wonder makes some cute shows about queens.”

In the video posted to her YouTube channel, Willam is seen greeting season 14’s Kerri Colby, before being filmed standing outside by staff members and police.

“All this fabulosity,” she says, before addressing one member of staff in particular. “She don’t like me for some reason.”

Willam can then be seen walking around the outside of the convention centre counting the amount of people escorting her before greeting season 12’s Dahlia Sin.

“You look so pretty, Dahlia,” she says, adding: “They’re kicking me out. I’m a ‘risk’ for the event.”

She addresses the camera, saying, “A police escort out of DragCon. Legend. Sitting alone at the DragCon booth. They really hate me.”

In a separate Instagram post, Willam wrote: “I was counting the opps at the beginning. inside there were eleven around me. once I was outside I guess I was less of a ‘risk’.”

Fellow Drag Race queen Nicole Paige Brooks also spoke to journalist Ricky Cornish at the event about Willam being removed, spilling some extra tea.

“Here’s some gossip for you,” she said. “Willam was with me the whole time, and as soon as Willam left my side, they let me right in.”

World of Wonder declined to comment when contacted by PinkNews.