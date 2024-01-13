The UK’s biggest ever celebration of drag is back! RuPaul’s DragCon UK has landed in London, featuring a host of international divas, sickening performances and, of course, stunning looks.

On Saturday (13 January), almost 200 queens from across RuPaul’s international Drag Race empire stomped down the pink carpet to the sound of thousands of cheering fans.

Each queen came to serve their signature drag, turning London’s Excel exhibition centre into their very own runway. However, these 12 queens in particular left the crowd suitably gooped and gagged with their jaw-dropping looks.

Here are 12 of the best looks from RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024.

Pangina Heals

Pangina Heals. (Getty)

Drag Race Thailand host and fan favourite Drag Race UK vs. The World star Pangina Heals scored a slam dunk, or whatever the sportspeople say, with this balls-to-the-wall look.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky Nutmeg Ganache. (Getty)

As RuPaul once said: Yellow, yellow, yellow! Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World finalist Silky Nutmeg Ganache is a shady sunflower in this fringe and feather get-up.

Tomara Thomas

Tomara Thomas. (Getty)

Lady Bunny’s slightly younger sister, Playboy Bunny. If Hugh Hefner was still with us, he’d be tearing out his hair trying to get our Tomara Thomas in his hutch.

Cheddar Gorgeous

Cheddar Gorgeous. (Getty)

One of the most creative queens in Britain, Drag Race UK finalist Cheddar Gorgeous had fans shook, gooped, gagged etc. in this polished polaroid look. Cheddar really said: “Say cheese!”

Charity Kase

Charity Kase. (Getty)

How’s your head? Several complaints. This is arguably one of the most ingenious RuPaul’s Drag Con looks in history, from one of Drag Race UK‘s most overlooked queens, Charity Kase.

Bring her back! We need her on our TVs! Someone do something!

Banksie

Banksie (Getty)

The runway queen of Drag Race UK season 5 was always going to deliver at her first Drag Con, and this beautiful butterfly look is what the kids call a serve.

This is what should have come out of Jasmine Masters’ cocoon.

Keta Minaj

Keta Minaj. (Getty)

Drag Race Holland queen and Drag Race UK vs. The World season two star Keta Minaj is bugging out in this … no sorry, that pun is awful and I shan’t finish it. She looks gorgeous though.

Cheryl Hole

Cheryl Hole. (Getty)

Cheryl Hole arriving as the c**tiest children’s character of all time, Scooby Doo’s Daphne Blake – aka the lesbian awakening for a generation of queer women. For that, she deserves praise.

Cara Melle

Cara Melle. (Getty)

Get this woman down a fashion week runway in 2024, I am SO serious. Truly, one of the most stunning queens to come from Drag Race UK.

Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s**t on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.

Krystal Versace

Krystal Versace (Getty)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three winner Krystal Versace stuns in a jumper and jeans.

Sminty Drop

Sminty Drop. (Getty)

To be honest, Sminty Drop could walk out there in a f***ing diaper and she’d look beautiful. She could pop on a H&M blouse (sorry RuPaul) and she’d look like she just came from Rodeo Drive. TOOT.

Angele Anang

Angele Anang. (Getty)

Drag Race Thailand winner Angele Anang – who won five maxi challenges in her season, by the way – is a truly effortless beauty. This is a simple look, but it works so, so well. Mother isn’t a strong enough word.