LGBTQ+ icon Tom Daley has been named alongside rower Helen Glover as Team GB’s flag-bearers for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

After the decision was announced on Wednesday (24 July), the 30-year-old Olympic champion told BBC Sport: “I am extremely proud. Being able to be flag-bearer is a dream come true.”

The diver is set to compete in his fifth Olympics, having seemingly retired after winning gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform in Tokyo in 2021.

“This Olympics has been about enjoying it, embracing every moment and taking everything in as much as I can. To be flag-bearer too is just the icing on the cake,” he added.

Explaining that his son Robbie convinced him to return to the Olympics, Daley added: “Helen is such an incredible athlete and we were talking about our kids and our reasons for getting back into our sports. Being a sportsperson and a parent changes your psychology and puts things into perspective. That’s something that will be really special to share with Helen.”

How many Olympic medals has Tom Daley won?

Daley, one of the world’s most prominent gay athletes, has won four Olympic medals in total, three bronze and one gold, making him Britain’s most successful diver.

He won his gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, alongside partner Matty Lee, and has also won gold at the Commonwealth Games, European Championships and World Championships.

As he prepares for what is almost certainly his final Olympics, his partner for the synchronised diving event in Paris will be Noah Williams. The pair competed together for the first time in March at the British National Diving Cup, where they won gold.

Tom Daley (L) married Dustin Lance Black in 2017. (Getty Images)

Does Tom Daley have a husband?

Yes! Daley started seeing Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 2013. The pair fell in “love at first sight”, becoming engaged in 2015 and marrying in 2017.

The couple have two children, Robert Ray and Phoenix Rose, who they welcomed through surrogacy.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher about their decision to start a family, on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, in May 2022, Daley said: “Lance and I had lost so many people in our families and there was something about surrogacy that we were drawn to that just meant that we could pass on the people we’d lost.”

What is Tom Daley’s net worth?

As of 2024, Tom Daley’s net worth is estimated to be around three to four million pounds. He earns money from his diving career, endorsement deals and media ventures – receiving fees for appearing in TV shows.

