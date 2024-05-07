Tom Daley’s new diving partner confirmed ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

As Tom Daley prepares for what is likely to be his final Olympics, the out gay diver’s partner for the summer Paris 2024 Games has been revealed.

Daley, who is one of the world’s most prominent out gay athletes, is set to make his fifth Olympic appearance his summer at the Games in Paris, and Team GB confirmed its synchronised diving line-up on Tuesday (7 May).

Having won gold alongside Matty Lee at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 on the 10m platform event, Daley took a hiatus from the sport.

Now, his partner for this year has been named as Noah Williams, who competed with Daley for the first time at the British National Diving Cup, where the pair won gold in March.

Tom Daley (R) and Noah Williams will dive together at the Paris Olympics. (Getty)

Who is Tom Daley’s Olympic diving partner Noah Williams?

Noah Williams, 23, is an English diver who was born in east London.

He won a silver in the men’s 10m platform at the 2022 European Championships and made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he competed in the men’s 10m platform event.

Williams previously generated headlines as one of the various Team GB divers to have joined OnlyFans.

Team GB’s chef de mission, Mark England, congratulated Daley and the rest of the divers on their inclusion in the line-up, saying they have shown they can challenge for medals on the world stage.

“Congratulations to Tom in particular who becomes the first British diver to compete at five Olympic Games, a remarkable achievement,” England continued.

Daley’s return to the Olympics is likely to be his last after the diver said he wanted to return one final time so his son could see him compete.

Rumours that Daley was preparing to retire circulated after he took his two-year hiatus but were swiftly put to rest after he said Paris 2024 was “definitely a goal.”

He went on to say: “I’m not ready to be done and I don’t think I was ready to be done and hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life, especially when my [older] son Robbie said, ‘Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics’.”

Why is diver Matty Lee not partnering with Tom Daley at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

While Noah Williams’ Olympic debut – after just failing to qualify for Tokyo – is being celebrated, some are asking why Tom Daley’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games partner Matty Lee isn’t returning.

Lee revealed in March that he would sadly miss the Paris 2024 Games after having surgery on his spine.

“My surgeon told me my nerve was very stuck and it took longer than expected to remove my bulging disc without damaging my nerve,” he said. “He also told me it wouldn’t have gotten better on its own so to have the surgery was the right decision.

“What this means for me this year is self-explanatory, which is very sad but the reason I look so happy in hospital is that I’m no longer in chronic pain. We’ve found a solution and I have something to work on.

“I’ve been put out [of] my misery but it’s also forced me to look after myself and that’s what’s important.”