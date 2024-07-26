Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion issues health update after fatal Uber crash

A health update for RuPaul’s Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion has been shared after she was hospitalised following a car crash in which one person died.

Morphine, who came fifth in season sixteen of Drag Race, was involved in the collision in the early hours of Sunday morning (21 July), along with Canada’s Drag Race star Kaos.

Five others were injured, alongside Morphine, in the accident on the 10 freeway in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles, local news sources reported.

On Wednesday (24 July), fellow season sixteen cast member Xunami Muse said: “Our sister is good and out [of] hospital,” with an image in an Instagram story of her holding Morphine’s hand.

“Making a speedy [recovery]. Keep sending her love,” Muse wrote, adding, “Te amo hermana [Morphine], which translates as, “I love you, sister.”

A statement was released on Morphine’s Instagram story shortly after the crash.

“Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber,” it read. “She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing.”

Kaos has not shared a further update, but at the time wrote: “I am OK, just been on bed rest. I will be making a post explaining what happened… once I am in the right headspace and can explain it all.”

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Uber said: “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this gut-wrenching crash. We are working to get in touch with the driver and riders to check on their well-being.”

Both Morphine and Kaos had been at fan convention RuPaul’s Drag Con L.A. before the crash. The pair have continued to be supported by well wishes from fans and Drag Race stars, including season 16 runner-up Sapphira Cristál.