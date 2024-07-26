YouTube star MrBeast has hired investigators after grooming allegations were made against his former co-host and friend Ava Kris Tyson.

Tyson shot to fame as a YouTuber and frequent creative partner of MrBeast – real name James Stephen Donaldson – and has been embroiled in controversy in recent days, following allegations she groomed a minor when she was 20.

Denying the allegations in a statement, Tyson also announced there had been a mutual decision that she should “permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health”.

The alleged victim, who says they are now 20, has denied the claims numerous times on social media and referred to them as “massive lies”.

On Thursday (25 July), MrBeast, who has more than 300 million subscribers, said: “Over the [past] few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts.

“That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel and any association with MrBeast.

“I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions. I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the allegations surfaced when an account called Prism42, which has now been suspended from X/Twitter, “accused Tyson of grooming a minor and outlining alleged evidence of inappropriate interactions between Tyson and the now 20-year-old named Lava. In the video, Prism42 claims that Tyson was 20 and Lava was 13 at the time their online communications began”.

Lava has reposted a conversation with a YouTuber named Keem, in which he was quoted saying: “I was not groomed by Tyson,“ and “I did not meet Tyson by myself. I meet [Tyson] and the MrBeast crew with my family present.

“I ran a discord with Tyson when I was 13 and edgy inappropriate jokes were said, that’s it.”

He also wrote on X/Twitter: “[Tyson] did nothing wrong. What’s actually disgusting is you guys twisting things and making me a victim.”

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Tyson followed up her initial statement by writing that she “never groomed anyone”, adding: “I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.

“To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behaviour extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humour is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.

“I don’t want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away.”

Amid the criticism against her online posts, Tyson has received comments repeatedly misgendering her, as well as other forms of anti-LGBTQ harassment, reports NBC. LavaGS has also received comments casting doubt on his account of his experience and accusing him of having been “paid off.”

Since Ava Tyson came out as trans last year, MrBeast has been supportive of her and came out swinging when transphobic comments targeted her ex-wife and four-year-old child recently.