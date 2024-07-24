Former Mr Beast sidekick Ava Kris Tyson has announced that she has ‘permanently stepped away’ from productions with her frequent collaborator due to a recent controversy.

Tyson shot to fame as a YouTuber and frequent creative partner of MrBeast, real name James Stephen Donaldson, before coming out as trans last July and revealing that she had been on hormones for a number of months.

Though Mr Beast and Tyson’s ex-wife and mother to their child, Katie, have previously come out swinging in defense of Ava following her public transition, she has now announced that she is “stepping away” from her former spouse after allegations of her grooming a minor surfaced.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent,” wrote Tyson on X. “Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

The alleged victim, who says they are now 20, has denied the claims multiple times, and referred to them as “massive lies”.

According to Rolling Stone, an account called Prism42, which has now been suspended from X, “accused Tyson of grooming a minor and outlining alleged evidence of inappropriate interactions between Tyson and the now 20-year-old named Lava. In the video, Prism42 claims that Tyson was 20 and Lava was 13 at the time their online communications began.”

Lava has since denied the allegations. He reposted a conversation by a YouTuber named Keem, in which Lava was quoted saying: ““I was NOT groomed by Kris Tyson,“ and “I did not meet Kris Tyson by myself I meet Kris & the MrBeast crew with my family present.”

Lava also stated: “I ran a discord with Kris Tyson when I was 13 and edgy inappropriate jokes were said that’s it.”

He has since followed up with several further posts, stating: “Kris did nothing wrong. What’s actually disgusting is you guys twisting things and making me a victim,” and also asked people to “help [him] counter all these lies.”

Lava also addressed further videos that have picked up allegations made by Prism42, and said they are “massive lies and twisting the truth.”

The tweet has a community note underneath it indicating that the videos referred to by Lava do not actually discuss the specific allegations against him.

These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of.



Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies.



Ava Kris Tyson followed up her initial statement by writing that she “never groomed anyone”.

She wrote: “I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.”

“To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.”

“I don’t want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away.”

Ava Tyson has also scrubbed her X account of all posts apart from ones pertaining to the above issue.