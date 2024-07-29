Thomas Jolly, the queer artistic director responsible for the Olympics opening ceremony, has responded to the backlash over a drag-themed segment of the event that many people have interpreted as being inspired by the ‘Last Supper’.

In an interview with British Vogue, Jolly had said the lavish display would only be a success “if everyone feels represented in it”, but has faced a stream of right-wing criticism since Friday’s (26 July) event in Paris.

Among the angry right-wingers were tech billionaire Elon Musk, who unfollowed the Olympics on X/Twitter, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who called the ceremony a “satanic drag show” – despite the fact that he is often compared to Jesus and jesting that Jesus should become the next House Speaker.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate also hit out at the ceremony, writing on X that he’s “boycotting the Olympics”, while broadcaster Piers Morgan called it a “drag queen mockery of the Last Supper” and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker quoted a passage in Galatians that states: “God cannot be mocked.”

Thomas Jolly has faced a wave of criticism for his opening ceremony. (Joel Saget/AFP/ Getty)

Other people on social media called the ceremony blasphemous and “unacceptable”, with right-wing commentator Kyle Becker branding it a “woke dystopia”.

Many focused their fury on a segment titled “festivity” which featured French singer and actor Philippe Katerine as the god Dionysus, semi-naked and painted blue performing on a banquet table.

The backlash has been so great, with bishops and Catholic groups also condemning it in France, that Jolly has been forced to issue a response. Speaking to BFMTV on Sunday (28 July), he confirmed that his inspiration was not the Christian Last Supper, which many, including French politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, have suggested.

“It’s not my inspiration,” he said of Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned mural depicting Jesus with his 12 disciples.

“There is Dionysus who arrives on this table. He is there because he is the god of celebration in Greek mythology. The god of wine, which is one of the jewels of France.

Thomas Jolly has denied mocking Christianity. (Joel Saget/AFP/ Getty)

“He is also the father of the goddess Sequana, who is connected to the river Seine. The idea was to have a pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus.

“You will never find in me a desire to mock and denigrate anyone. I wanted to make a ceremony that repairs, reconciles and reaffirms the values of our republic: liberty, equality, fraternity.”

At a media conference on Sunday (28 July), Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps also apologised. “Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” she said. “If people have taken any offence, we are, of course, really, really sorry.”

The International Olympic Committee also issued a statement to apologise to anyone offended by certain scenes.