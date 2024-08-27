Barbara Butch, the lesbian DJ who took part in the drag queen scene at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, has declared that she has chosen ““not to be afraid” as she carries the Paralympic torch.

Butch faced a barrage of abuse following July’s Olympic opening celebrations which, despite right-wing figures claiming it mocked The Last Supper, was an ode to a pagan festival celebrating the Greek god of fertility, wine and revelry.

Despite the segment’s inspiration being explained, the DJ and activist was forced to lodge police complaints after receiving threats of death, torture and rape.

On Sunday (25 August), she put aside her safety concerns to carry the Paralympic torch.

‘I chose not to be afraid’

Speaking to radio station France Info, she said: “I chose not to be afraid to exist in the public space. I know I represent France in the same way as anyone else.”

She opened up about having received “tens of thousands of hate messages” but added: “Justice will do its job, then we will tackle the international level.”

You may like to watch

🔥 #PourGagnerEnsemble | @rockeenseine dont la Région est partenaire depuis 21 ans, accueille la flamme paralympique des Jeux de @Paris2024 !



Portée par la DJ Barbara Butch et la dessinatrice Marjane Satrapi, la flamme passe entre les mains du para-athlète Hélios Latchoumanaya pic.twitter.com/Fbo91DbYJI — Région Île-de-France (@iledefrance) August 25, 2024

Butch is one of almost 1,000 torch-bearers who will carry the Paralympic flame – split between 12 torches – to 50 cities throughout France in the lead up to the Paralympics which run from Thursday (28 August) until 8 September in Paris.

There are several LGBTQ+ paralympians who are set to make an impact, including Team GB paracanoeist Emma Riggs, as well as the first out transgender athlete to compete at the Paralympic Games, Valentina Petrillo, and 14-time gold-medallist, Lee Pearson.

The Paralympics will air on Channel 4 in the UK.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.