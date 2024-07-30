JD Vance’s trans ex-friend leaks email exchanges between the pair

A trans former close friend of Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has spoken out against Donald Trump and his rhetoric.

Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School graduate and Michigan attorney, told various outlets that her friendship with Vance, who recently joined Trump’s campaign for the White House, ended in 2021.

Leaked emails and texts shared with The New York Times by Nelson revealed that in 2016, Vance called Trump “morally reprehensible”, while expressing sympathy with various progressive groups, including Black Lives Matter.

While Vance has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, his actions following the announcement that he would be Trump’s running mate have taken centre stage.

He has made several anti-LGBTQ+ statements during Trump rallies and has doubled-down on comments he made in 2021 that America was being run by “childless cat ladies“.

JD Vance (R) is running to be Donald Trump’s vice-president. (Getty)

But in 2016, Vance was more sympathetic towards trans people and even expressed support for Nelson’s transition.

In one exchange, he apologised after referring to Nelson as a lesbian in his memoir, saying: “I recognise now that this may not accurately reflect how you think of yourself and for that I’m really sorry. I hope you’re not offended, but if you are, I’m sorry. Love you, JD.”

In another exchange in December 2015 Vance said he was “outraged” that Trump, who was campaigning to become president at the time, was targeting Muslim women wearing hijabs.

“There have always been demagogues willing to exploit people who believe crazy s**t,” he wrote.

But he and Nelson reportedly fell out after Vance publicly supported an Arkansas bill that banned gender-affirming care for under-18s. The Ohio senator has since advocated for a nationwide blanket ban on trans healthcare.

A spokesperson for Vance told The New York Times: “[The] senator values his friendships with individuals across the political spectrum. He has been open about the fact that some of his views from a decade ago began to change after becoming a dad and starting a family, and he has thoroughly explained why he changed his mind on President Trump.

“Despite their disagreements, Senator Vance cares for Sofia and wishes Sofia the very best.”