Valorie Curry, who plays right-wing-politician-inspired, super-powered villain Firecracker in Prime Video’s The Boys, has shared her hopes that the character meets a grizzly fate in show’s final season.

Season four of the satirical superhero smash recruited two new supes to The Seven: Susan Heyward as super-smart Sister Sage, and Curry as Firecracker.

Even though it seems as if the pair have just landed, Curry has revealed that she’s not exactly keen for her character to stick around in the upcoming season, because she’s so “awful”.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday (27 July), Curry revealed that she’s not fond of the sparky Firecracker, whose purpose is to whip up Homelander’s far-right fan base and feed him breast milk. No, seriously.

“I hope she dies,” Curry said. “She has it coming from many people. She’s awful. She’s horrible. I hope she dies.”

During #SDCC, Valorie Curry shares what she wants for her character Misty in #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/ksZaE7Va2e — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2024

Firecracker has taken up the mantle of season one’s Madelyn Stilwell as a pseudo-mother figure to Homelander (Anthony Starr). To be able to breastfeed him, Firecracker has started taking medicine, which is having a bad effect on her.

You may like to watch

“I hope it’s not because of the meds, because that seems too easy,” Curry said. “It should be Sage [that kills her. It should be Sage, then she should survive and have a spin-off.”

Showrunner Eric Kripke previously revealed how Firecracker was inspired by certain right-wing US politicians. Also speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “It’s like [Republicans] Marjorie Taylor Greene [and] Lauren Boebert.

“When we were writing her, [South Dakota governor] Kristi Noem wasn’t in our heads, but then she comes out and she’s shooting puppies and it’s like: ‘There’s Firecracker, she’s literally shooting puppies’.”

Kripke has already confirmed that season five of the show will be the last.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.