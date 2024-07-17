The Boys star explains how he ‘manifested’ Frenchie’s same-sex relationship

The Boys star Tomer Capone has explained how he “manifested” his character Frenchie’s same-sex relationship in the latest season of the show.

Prime Video’s satirical superhero smash contains a number of downright diabolical plot lines but despite panic-attack-inducing sex scenes with an octopus voiced by Tilda Swinton, a new alt-right super called Firecracker poking fun at Republicans, and a whole host of other shenanigans, season four’s biggest topic of annoyance for bigots is the fact that Frenchie (Capone) was dating a man.

It seems that Capone and showrunner Eric Kripke did not share the same hesitation as bigots watching the show, because it turns out the actor “manifested” the plotline.

Speaking to Variety about the moment in episode five of season four of The Boys when Frenchie turns himself into the police for the murder of his boyfriend’s family – yikes, right – Capone also opened up about Frenchie’s sexuality, and where it lies.

“When I started with Frenchie, in terms of me assembling character and kind of puzzling who this guy is, I had a lot of inspiration for some reason from artists like [French actor and singer] Serge Gainsbourg, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger,” Capone said.

Frenchie (R) and Colin share a kiss in The Boys. (Prime Video)

“If you think about it, all those people have a sexuality that is not black or white, it’s somewhere in between. They’re so beautiful for being what they are.”

Capone also said that he actually, “manifested” the character arc for Frenchie, way back in season two of The Boys, in 2020.

“…In the second season they brought this T-shirt to the trailer and it had this crazy bone bunny, a skeleton of a bunny, on it. I had this idea out of nowhere, taking a pair of scissors and just cutting it to a crop top.

“I ended up on set with the crop top and I remember [showrunner] Eric Kripke was on set and he asked me, ‘Tommy, you know, it’s a crop top? We can see your belly button?’ I said, ‘Frenchie loves it.’ And he said, ‘All right, all right.’ Maybe that manifested the whole arc with Colin.”

The bunny crop top with the suspenders? Frenchie is a fashion icon#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/HrQa7BrItR — The Boys 🇬🇧 (@scenesoftheboys) September 13, 2020

He continued by adding that, of course, Frenchie’s sexuality goes “deeper” than a slutty little crop top.

“It’s the writers and the story trying to give you another angle and another peephole to see this character, where he came from, what his demons are made of.

“Obviously, Frenchie is a tortured soul [who] walks in the crazy world of The Boys. And to the equivalent to our world with media and politics, he’s an outsider. So, it’s just another beautiful colour to explore in Frenchie’s painting. I loved it.”

Things aren’t exactly looking good for the Boys as they head into the final episode of their penultimate season; their super powered ally Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has been imprisoned and impersonated, Butcher (Karl Urban) has a jacked-up brain tumour and Homelander (Antony Starr) is as homicidal as ever.

On top of all that Frenchie’s sexuality has also sparked a worrying fan theory for our beloved francophone…

Seasons 1-4 of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video.

