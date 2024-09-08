‘The Boys’ star Valorie Curry asks for ‘boundaries’ from fans

Actress Valorie Curry of The Boys fame has asked fans to respect her “boundaries” after she had an “uncomfortable” experience at Comic-Con.

During Curry’s attendance at Belfast Comic-Con on Saturday (September 7), two fans apparently hassled her about some of the controversial scenes she has been in on The Boys.

Sharing a video to her Instagram, which was also posted to X, Curry said: “We do need to talk about boundaries and what is appropriate in terms of behaviour.”

“I know people saw a character that I played do some really extreme things on The Boys and I don’t care if you’re in costume, I don’t care if you’re in character – it’s not OK and it’s not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth. It’s not OK.”

“Frankly, to the person who did that repeatedly today, I made it pretty clear that it wasn’t OK and that only seemed to make this person and their friend angry. I didn’t think this needed to be explained but I was deeply uncomfortable – it was quite clear I was uncomfortable.”

Valorie Curry kindly asks fans to not cross boundaries when meeting her and to stop demanding her to do certain acts related to her popular character ‘FireCracker’ in #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/WzlGCkGdIC — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) September 7, 2024

Though Curry said she “really enjoys meeting fans” at conventions, she won’t be doing so “if people are acting this way”.

You may like to watch

She then thanked the fans who are “respectful and kind” to her but asked for others to “think about what’s appropriate and professional and kind” before speaking to her.

Curry joined the cast of The Boys in season 3 as Firecracker, a right-wing antagonist who wants to gain the trust of Homelander (Antony Starr), the superhero who leads a superhero group called The Seven – the enemy of The Boys.

Firecracker tries to endear Homelander to her by promising him sexual favours, among other, more extreme actions.

Curry further emphasised that her character is separate from her as a person as everything Firecracker does is part of her excellent acting.

There have been wider discussions from celebrities about fan behaviour in recent weeks, with pop star Chappell Roan asking for her fans to leave her alone and not harass or stalk her and her friends when she’s out and about.