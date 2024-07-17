The Boys is coming to an end with season five – here’s what we know

After season four of The Boys premiered earlier this month, fans are all asking the same question: what about season five?

Luckily for them, the Prime Video original series has already been renewed. But the news is bitter-sweet: the season five will also be the last.

Show runner Eric Kripke broke the news on X/Twitter, writing: “#TheBoys season four premiere week is a good time to announce: season five will be the final season. Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch season four… ’cause the end has begun.”

Kripke previously told TVLine that he always “knew that it was going to be a five-season story”, adding: “I mean, probably since writing the beginning of season three, we knew, so we were already laying down track that was always heading in this direction.”

The Boys is ending for good. (Prime Video)

Prime Video did “lovingly” ask him in a “very friendly and respectful” way whether season five had to be last because the show is one of the its most-popular series.

“They’ve been great about letting us end it on our own terms, I’m really grateful,” Kripke said.

The adult superhero show follows a battle between a group of maniacal, selfish and corrupt superheroes, and The Boys, a rag-tag team of vigilantes who want to stop them abusing their powers for personal gain.

The “supes” are led by the depraved Homelander, played by Antony Starr, and his opponents by Billy Butcher (Star Trek‘s Karl Urban).

There is no release date yet but the final episodes could arrive in the summer of 2026.

It’s a long wait, but that could change depending on filming and production schedules.

What happens at the end of The Boys comics?

There may be spoilers ahead.

In the comics, The Boys finally shut down all official superhero groups after Homelander’s increasingly unhinged behaviour leads to the supes being irrevocably tainted in the public’s eye. There’s no way back for them.

But Butcher wants to make sure that another Homelander can never exist and aims to use a chemical weapon to kill anyone with Compound V, the serum that gives people superpowers, in their systems.

Not only would this kill superheroes, it would also cause lots of civilian casualties, but Butcher targets anyone who tries to stop him. Although he started out as the good guy, the comics set him up to be the final antagonist as he turns into everything he previously hated.

Eventually, Butcher is stopped by his friend Hughie Campbell (The Hunger Games and Scream star Jack Quaid in the TV adaptation).

Will season five incorporate the comics’ final storyline?

The Boys, and its spin-off Gen V, do not exactly follow the comics on which they are based. But there are many elements and storylines from the original that have been utilised in both minor and major ways on screen.

So far, Kripke has not shared any potential news on the dramatic finale.

Seasons 1-4 of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.