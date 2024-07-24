Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman already has ideas for further MCU films, including one with Spiderman‘s Tom Holland, where the latter gets “piled on”.

Let’s all just take a moment and re-read that. Hugh Jackman, as in Wolverine, wants to do a film with Tom Holland, as in Spiderman, in order to “pile on him”.

No, doesn’t get any less homoerotic the second time we read it.

To explain, Jackman is about to reprise his role as the gruff mutant Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds as the titular Mercenary with a Mouth.

The film is set to bring mutants – like the X-Men – into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, and with that, opens up a whole realm of possible new character crossovers.

Speaking to Marvel Thailand, Jackman and Reynolds explained their top picks for a potential collaboration to help defeat Emma Corrin’s big bad Cassandra Nova.

Prompted by Reynolds saying: “I’d love to play with Spiderman,” Jackman agreed, and followed up with the innuendo-loaded phrase: “Tom Holland is so cool. That would be great. And we could pile on him and abuse him.”

Holland has been the MCU’s Spiderman since 2017, and appeared in various cross-character films – so it’s entirely possible he’d be up against Jackman’s beefy Wolverine in the future.

So let’s all just calm down, ok. Nothing untoward going on here with spandex suits or web shooting.

The film – which will not star Taylor Swift – is set to include various cameos from across Disney and Fox’s various properties. Though Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine various times on screen before, it is the first time a mutant has breached the MCU boundary, since the Disney and Marvel merger that transferred ownership of the characters from Fox to Disney.

Rumours of appearances by everyone from Jennifer Garner’s Elektra to James Marsden’s Cyclops abounded in the run-up to the film, though executive producer Wendy Jacobson recently revealed that they planted fake leaks to protect secret cameos.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to open in cinemas on 26 July.