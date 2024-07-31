Donald Trump has been asked whether his gender is “fluid” after the former president said he didn’t “want” pronouns, in an accidentally progressive slip.

Trump, who in reality uses he/him pronouns, seemed to be confused about what pronouns actually are, during an interview on Fox News.

Speaking to right-wing broadcaster and media pundit, Laura Ingraham, the former president was asked to comment on the apparently important issue of Kamala Harris clarifying her pronouns on her Twitter/X bio.

Trump replied: “I have no… I don’t want pronouns, I don’t want any pronouns.”

Ingraham then seem to wonder whether the Republican presidential candidate’s gender was “fluid,” asking: “So you’re fluid, then? What is that?”

Ingraham: What are your pronouns?



Trump: I don’t want pronouns



Ingraham: So, you’re fluid? pic.twitter.com/KjA8tZxpnw — Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2024

Seemingly ignoring the fact that he used pronouns, specifically the pronoun “I”, Trump replied: “Nobody even knows what that means, ask her to describe exactly what that means.”

It’s unclear whether Trump was asking Harris to describe what the word genderfluid means – she has never referred to herself as such – or if he was asking her to describe the concept of pronouns in general.

Viewers couldn’t believe the exchange, with some calling it “cringe-worthy” and “hilarious” while others joked that Ingraham, a notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ pundit, became an “accidental ally.”

Others shared a X/Twitter post from 2020, where Trump wrote: “Transition to greatness,” along with a trans flag superimposed over the picture.

He has been on the defensive since Kamala Harris took over as the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate following Joe Biden’s decision not to seek another term in the White House.

The vice-president’s campaign got off to a strong start, with her now-legendary “coconut tree” memes and Brat summer vibes dominating the race.

Stars such as Chappell Roan and Megan Thee Stallion have helped her move ahead in some polls by participating in the campaign, while thousands of LGBTQ+ activists and groups are also showing their support for the former senator and attorney general of California.