Murder on the Orient Express tour announces full casting details – and this is how to get tickets.

The show will tour across the UK and Ireland in 2024 and 2025, stopping off at 25 venues.

It’s been confirmed that Michael Maloney will star as Hercule Poirot in the production of Agatha Christie’s classic crime thriller.

Joining him are Bob Barrett as Monsieur Bouc, Mila Carter as Countess Elena Andreyni, Rebecca Charles as Greta Ohlsonn and Debbie Chazen as Princess Dragomiroff.

Also in the cast is Simon Cotton as Samuel Ratchett, Jean-Baptiste Fillon as Michel, Christine Kavanagh as Helen Hubbard, Paul Keating as Hector MacQueen, Iniki Mariano as Mary Debenham, Rishi Rian as The Colonel and Alex Stedman as Head Waiter.

The story is set during winter 1934 when an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks.

The plot reads: “When a passenger is murdered, can Hercule Poirot crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?”.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig and directed by Lucy Bailey, the tour will begin on 6 September in Salford and head to the likes of Norwich, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cambridge and Cornwall in 2024.

It will then resume in early 2025 with shows in the likes of Newcastle, Birmingham, Sheffield, Cardiff, York, Brighton and Dublin.

You can check out the full Murder on the Orient Express tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get Murder on the Orient Express tickets?

Tickets for shows in Glasgow, Richmond, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, York and Brighton are available to buy from ATG Tickets.

Prices for the show start from £15.

For other tour dates you can check your local listing below.