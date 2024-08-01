This popular SPF tinted moisturiser sells every two minutes.

This blemish-covering SPF tinted moisturiser is hugely popular – and it sells one every two minutes.

The Let’s Face It tinted moisturiser from the UK-based brand Shakeup Cosmetics is a subtle but effective moisturiser that covers redness, acne scars and more.

The brand was founded in 2019 by brothers Shane and Jake, who both struggled with their own skin conditions including rosacea and acne.

They said they were “fed up with the lack of education or male specific cosmetic brands” that men can relate to, so they set out to create Shakeup.

Shakeup Cosmetics has quickly become one of UK’s fastest growing, multi-award winning, men’s beauty brand.

But the tinted moisturiser and other products on their website can be used by any body to help cover blemishes and other skin imperfections.

You may like to watch

Their hero product, Let’s Face It, the tinted moisturiser has become popular among customers, and you can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How does the tinted moisturiser from Shakeup work?

A Shakeup customer’s before-and-after from using the tinted moisturiser.

The brand’s hero product is described as a “a true hybrid where skincare meets makeup”, that has helped men all around feel their most confident.

The product features skin-loving ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, also clinically proven to deliver 24 hour around-the-clock moisturisation, plus it also contains SPF25 protection.

On top of that, the subtle but effective tint provides just enough coverage to naturally and undetectably conceal redness, post-acne scars, unwanted blemished and other skin imperfections.

The tinted moisturiser has a natural and matte finish, leaving skin looking fresh, smooth and renewed.

What do the reviews say?

The ‘Let’s Face It’ Tinted Moisturiser from Shakeup Cosmetics has received a five-star rating from more than 150 reviewers.

One customer said: “Amazing product, really helped with my anxiety for facial redness. Only need to apply a little bit, lasts for a long time! So happy.”

Somebody else wrote: “It’s give’s you the coverage you need but with the the most natural finish!”.

Another noted: “It goes on well and only a small amount is needed. It doesn’t look visible which is what I wanted.”

To shop the product you can head to priceline.com.au.