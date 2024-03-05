This skincare brand’s ‘innovative’ product is helping LGBTQ+ people with their scars

Scar Erase is helping the LGBTQ+ community with its innovative silicone scar therapy product.

The skincare brand is providing people with a solution for managing scars with comfort and efficacy.

Whether your scars are a result of gender-affirming procedures, top surgery or scarring from acne, injury or trauma, their product is helping the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

The skincare brand’s Medical Grade Silicone Strips are made from high-quality silicone and help reduce the appearance of scars.

They’ve been designed to flatten, fade and soften scars, with an 86 percent reduction in scar texture, 84 percent reduction in scar colour and 68 percent reduction in scar height.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to effective scar management solutions that respect and understand their unique experiences,” Scar Erase said.

You can find out how to apply the strips as well as more information on the product below.

How do they work?

The clinically-tested strips use medical silicone.

The Scare Erase strips work by creating a protective barrier over the scarred area, which helps to hydrate and soften the skin.

This process helps to reduce the appearance of scars by improving the texture and colour of the affected area.

Plus, the silicone material helps to lock in moisture, which helps to speed up the healing process.

How do I apply them?

Scar Erase says to apply the strips for a minimum of 12 hours per day.

Scare Erase say that users can “simply apply the strip over the affected area” and leave it on for a minimum of 12 hours per day. They also recommend using the strips for up to 12 weeks for “the best results”.

They’ve also given some tips and info on using the strips:

Comfortable and Discreet: Our therapy is lightweight, discreet, and can be worn under clothing without causing discomfort. This feature is particularly valuable for those who may be going through gender-affirming procedures or other surgeries.

Promotes Healing: The silicone material creates a protective barrier, promoting optimal conditions for scar healing. It also helps to reduce redness, itching, and discomfort associated with scars.

Safe and Hypoallergenic: Our Silicone Scar Therapy is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and suitable for use on sensitive skin. It is free from common irritants, making it a safe and reliable choice.

Versatile Application: Whether scars are a result of gender-affirming procedures, top surgery, or any other surgery or trauma, Silicone Scar Therapy can be applied to various areas of the body, contributing to a holistic approach to skincare.

Where can I buy them?

They’re available to buy from the official website at www.scarerase.co.uk as well as other retailers including Amazon.

You can currently get 15 percent off Scar Erase’s official website if you’re a new customer when using the code: 15Pink during checkout.