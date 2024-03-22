This is where to buy Hailey Bieber's nightgown dress from Instagram.

Hailey Bieber has worn a nightgown-inspired dress on her Instagram – and this is where to buy the exact same one.

Bieber took to Instagram to show off her glowing skin – thanks to her skincare brand Rhode – and what looks potential new blush sticks.

She also gave fans a glimpse at her summer-ready dress, that featured a sheer white lace panel, trimmed with satin ribbon bows and completed with puff short-sleeves.

The regencycore dress is giving a big nod to Bridgerton, which returns this year with its third season.

And fans can get the exact same mini dress that Hailey Bieber is wearing in her latest Instagram post.

You may like to watch

Named the ‘Harmony Mini Dress’, its by Frankies Bikinis and is available to shop via their website frankiebikinis.com.

It’s priced at £200 and is currently available to buy in all sizes, from XS to XL, so fans haven’t quite snapped it up yet.

The design has a babydoll silhouette and vintage detailing through the lace panels. The lace details continue down the length of the dress and eye-let hem.

You can find out more and shop the mini dress at frankiesbikinis.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode release lip phone case

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode recently released the much-anticipated ‘lip case’ – a phone case designed to hold the brand’s lip products.

The model teased the product in early February in a selfie which saw her pose in the mirror with the phone case.

It was the first time she revealed the lip case, with fans calling it “genius” and hoping that Rhode would release the product.

Rhode confirmed the phone case release date as 27 February, as well as other features of the product.

The lip case is available in one colour – a light blue – and is compatible with iPhone 14 or 15 Pro and Pro Max.

It can be accessorised with your favourite lip tint or treatment by Rhode and is priced at £16 / $16 / €20.

Following its release, the case was snapped up by fans, but they’ve confirmed that it will be back in “early April”.

Fans can sign up to the Rhode mailing list to be the first to find out exactly when the lip case is back in stock.