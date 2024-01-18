Rhode announces its first ever cleanser and this is the release date

Hailey Bieber and Rhode Skin have announced a brand new product is joining its roster – a daily cleanser.

The skincare brand is releasing ‘Pineapple Refresh’, a cleanser designed to be the first step in your daily routine.

The Rhode cleanser will be released on 25 January and you can shop it at rhodeskin.com.

The Rhode cleanser – which is perfect for your morning and night skincare routine – is vegan and cruelty-free.

The product will help remove dirt, SPF, makeup and impurities from your skin, and Rhode says it “cleanses without stripping or drying skin”.

Announcing the new product on 17 January, Rhode said the balm-to-lather cleanser has a “unique, lush texture”.

The Pineapple Refresh cleanser “has been formulated with skin-refreshing ingredients to leave your skin clean, soft, and bouncy post-rinse”.

It follows up the release of the barrier restore cream, glazing milk and of course, the brand’s viral lip tints.

The strawberry edition of the Peptide Lip Treatment sold out within hours of its release, and the brand also dropped a tinted version of the product.

It’s likely that the latest drop from Rhode will be just as popular as previous releases from the skincare brand.

You can find out more about the upcoming Rhode cleanser, including how to join the waitlist, below.

What are the ingredients?

The brand has released some details about the Pineapple Refresh daily cleanser, including its key ingredients.

It features polyglutamic acid, a hydrating and skin-plumping humectant that helps lock in moisture. The green tea extract will calm and soothe skin, while its antioxidants help protect against environmental stressors.

The cleanser is finished up with pineapple enzyme, a gentle exfoliant for smoother-looking skin that won’t disrupt your barrier.

How to get the Rhode cleanser

It will be dropping at 9am PT / 12pm EST/ 5pm UK time on 25 January exclusively at rhodeskin.com.

Fans can sign up now on the website to join the waitlist and be the first to hear about the release – and buy it before it sells out.

The daily cleanser will be priced at $28 and you can find out more on Rhode.