Pose star Billy Porter has revealed that he gets emotional when thinking about how far queer representation on TV and in films has advanced.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews ahead of his headline act at Brighton Pride on Saturday (3 August), the actor reflected on how the entertainment world has progressed since he entered the industry in the late 90s.

Porter made history in 2019 by becoming the first Black, gay actor to win an Emmy Award in a leading acting category, for his role in Ryan Murphy’s queer drama. His Pose co-star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans woman nominated in a major category two years later.

But Porter isn’t frustrated about queer actors only just starting to get award recognition – last month, Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau became the first trans woman nominated in the limited or anthology series or movie category. Instead, he’s embracing it.

“I’m 54… I came out in 1985. Nothing looked like this. Nothing you’re seeing today was possible. The life queer people live today did not exist. The change has already happened,” he insisted. “Be where we are. This is where we are. Be the first, then we keep moving forward.

Billy Porter is amazed at the queer progress made on TV and in films. (Getty)

“Yeah, it could be better. Yeah, it could’ve happened sooner. Yeah, yeah, yeah… it didn’t. It’s happening now. Let’s take that and explode it.”

The “Love Yourself” singer went on to talk about Netflix’s Regency-era hit Bridgerton, saying that he is brought to tears by seeing such a diverse cast.

“I’m a part of that generation, who I am was impossible. When I went to drama school, [there were only three] archetypes for Black men. This is not just about being gay, this is about straight Black men as well.

“There were only three archetypes: James Earl Jones, the patriarch, Denzel Washington, the sex symbol, and Eddie Murphy, the genius clown. There were no [others]… there’s been so much growth.”

Billy Porter will be on stage at Brighton Pride. (Getty)

“I mean, I turn on Bridgerton and I just weep. I went to drama school. I learned the classics, and when I was there, I was like, ‘For what?’ In dialect class, I got an A+ in high British, for what?”

Seeing Black actors such Adjoa Andoh, Regé-Jean Page and Golda Rosheuvel, plus queer representation from characters such as Benedict, in Bridgerton “really takes my breath away,” Porter added.

“When I sit in that space of positivity and hope, when we all do, it’s infectious and it builds on itself. Baby, trust me, I can get in a spiral of ‘Woe is me’. [But] I always try to remember: choose joy, choose hope, choose the positive.”

Billy Porter will perform songs from his The Black Mona Lisa album at Brighton Pride on Saturday (2 August), from 7.10pm. He will take his tour across the UK in October.

