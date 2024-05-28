Billy Porter is taking his ‘Black Mona Lisa Tour’ across the UK in 2024

Billy Porter has announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning actor and singer will bring his The Black Mona Lisa Tour to venues across the UK in late 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 31 May via Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

Announcing the tour, Porter said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing my fifth and most personal album to tour my second favourite home country.

“The UK has embraced my passion project with open arms, I can’t wait to share my love for you all live and in person.

The tour will begin on 18 October at Swansea Arena before heading to venues in Glasgow, Bath, Manchester and finishing up in Brighton on 28 October.

Porter’s The Black Mona Lisa Tour will also include a huge headline show at the iconic London Palladium on 26 October.

Fans will get the chance to see Porter take them on a musical journey through his life story.

He will showcase tracks from his latest album, Black Mona Lisa alongside a full band, while also celebrating his 90s R&B roots and award-winning turns on Broadway.

Porter was one of the stars of Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking series Pose, which saw him receive three Emmy nominations, winning once.

He also originated the role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2013, going on to win a Tony Award and Grammy Award.

Ahead of Billy Porter tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 31 May via Ticketmaster for Swansea, Glasgow, Bath, London and Brighton or ATG Tickets for the Manchester date.

A venue presale will take place for the London show at lwtheatres.co.uk. To access this sign up via the website and you’ll receive details on how to get priority booking.

An ATG member presale takes place on 30 May from 10am for shows in Glasgow and Manchester. To access this head to atgtickets.com and log in or sign up to become a member.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.