Brighton Pride 2024 has announced Girls Aloud as one of its headline acts and the gays are – understandably – going wild.

The hugely popular Pride event took to social media on Thursday (29 February) to announce its headline acts, which include Girls Aloud as its festival exclusive, as well as Eurovision legend Mika.

Girls Aloud also posted the announcement on their social media, writing that they “can’t wait to celebrate” at Brighton Pride and that they hope fans are “ready to party”. Oh we are, Girls Aloud, we are.

Fabuloso in the Park will run across Saturday 3 – with Billy Porter and Sophie Ellis-Bextor also set to perform – to Sunday 4 August, when Mika will headline followed by performances from S Club and Gabriella.

The event’s X/Twitter post added that more than 150 LGBTQ+ artists will perform across 12 different stages during the two-day event, which will also raise funds for local grant-making organisation Brighton Rainbow Fund, which supports Brighton and Hove LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS organisations.

In 2023 Girls Aloud – Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh – announced they were going on tour in memory of Sarah Harding, the fifth member of the girl group, who sadly died from breast cancer in 2021 aged just 39.

The girls had previously shot down whisperings of a reunion, explaining that it would be too hard to do it without Harding. But now, they say they’re ready to get back together to celebrate her memory.

PinkNews entertainment reporter Marcus Wratten previously raved about the reunion of the British girl group, writing: “Girls Aloud offered an immediate sense of community for people who have often had to fight to find their tribe. That’s powerful.”

Fans of the band commented under the band’s announcement post with expressions of excitement, many only being able to type “oh my god”.

One fan wrote that the band headlining the event is “purely Gay Rights!”

Another fan wrote that they’re already preparing to find an outfit for the performance, while another added: “I am seeing Girls Aloud at Pride, my life’s complete.”

Managing director Paul Kemp told PinkNews: “Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city and this year is going to be incredibly momentous with the fantastic Girls Aloud and Mika headlining our two day FABULOSO community fundraiser.

“With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours.”