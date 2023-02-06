Sam Smith and Kim Petras made history at the 2023 Grammys with their win for best pop duo/group performance – but their rendition of “Unholy” scandalised a good deal of conservative viewers with its ‘demonic’ themes.

Taking to the stage with a horror movie-inspired performance, the duo had no shortage of spectacular props to bring their smash hit song to life – even if some viewers believed it belonged in the underworld.

Clad in red leather complete with a devil-horned top hat, Sam Smith kicked off the performance as a troupe of dancers dressed as horror icon Samara from The Ring surrounded them.

Petras was then seen singing in a cage as several dominatrices in red latex clambered over the set, including Drag Race icons Violet Chachki and Gottmik. The entire gag-worthy performance was accompanied by pyrotechnics and demonic red lighting.

Unsurprisingly, the performance hasn’t gone down too well with right-wing viewers.

😆🤣😆 I love the fact that right wingers/MAGAs are triggered that Sam Smith, trans singer Kim Petras and drag performers Gottmik & Violet Chachki performed Grammy winning “Unholy” tonight!! The balloon thing is over, they needed something.🤪 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/p22Ml3Tvqd — Laurie👹 (@Laurieluvsmolly) February 6, 2023

While the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account has called the performance their “new religion”, several others have been less than thrilled, even going so far as to call Petras and Smith servants of Satan.

The rendition of “Unholy” has also been branded an example of “the state of the demonic Left.”

If as a Christian, you think we are reaching when we talk about the dominance and normalization of Satan worship in pop music, you need discernment. Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammy’s last night was satanic, gory. No, it’s not art; it’s symbolic of who they serve. pic.twitter.com/7pz2BlE9ei — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) February 6, 2023

America, THE STATE OF THE DEMONIC LEFT IN 30 SECONDS.



Watch till the end. They do not even try to hide it. #GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/uCjNMFrd9v — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) February 6, 2023

Another viewer who purposefully misgendered the non-binary Smith, wrote that the pair were “Degenerate filth”.

This is Sam Smith’s satanic performance at the Grammy’s (He won an award btw).

–

He is surrounded by women dressed up as devils, Women locked in a cage, Wearing devil horns & A dog collar whilst singing a song about adultery.

–

Degenerate filth. pic.twitter.com/7i8bA9S5nV — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 6, 2023

People like Sam Smith who love to mock Christianity and use Satanic themes always think they’re super edgy artists by doing it. In reality it’s not edgy. It’s boring, vile, rehashed shock tactics that Hollywood seals clap for because they’re evil & stupid. pic.twitter.com/Hmfo31M5NM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 6, 2023

We do have to give credit to one Twitter detective, whose skills match even those of Shangela Laquifa Wadley, the Nancy Drew of drag, who has figured out the brains behind the entire scheme.

“Satanic as you want to be. Sam Smith at the Grammys. Sponsored probably by the devil himself, Pfizer?”

Case: cracked! Thanks for the choreo, Pfizer.

While it appears that the segment of the show was indeed sponsored by the pharmaceutical giant, we doubt that they had a hand in the creative vision of Smith and Petras’ performance. We could be wrong though; it’s entirely possible that Pfizer’s CEO also has a BFA in contemporary jazz.

As one fan pointed out, references to the devil are not a new fixture in popular music, because right-wing “numbnuts” complaining about the performance have clearly never experienced “real Satan music” à la Motley Crue and Iron Maiden.

Maga is flipping the fack out about Sam Smith’s Grammy performance. Clearly these numbnuts weren’t alive in the 80’s when we had real satan in music, like Motley Crue’s Shout at the Devil and Iron Maiden’s Number of the Beast. 🤣😂🤘pic.twitter.com/6Bo6kvhrNz — MM  (@adgirlMM) February 6, 2023

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki e Gottmik no #GRAMMYs 2023. pic.twitter.com/k5iv7gab8X — Kim Petras Brasil (@kimpetrasbrasil) February 6, 2023

The Grammys made Kim Petras the first trans woman to win the award for best pop duo/group performance. Upon accepting it, Sam Smith graciously gave Petras the spotlight for a speech in which she paid homage to “transgender legends before [her] who’ve kicked these doors open”, Madonna and her late friend, the trans artist SOPHIE.

"Sam [Smith] graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award." Watch Kim Petras' acceptance speech from the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/jQ52Sq0t6f — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

Other notable Grammy moments included Beyoncé’s nod to the queer community and her late Uncle Johnny as she became the most decorated artist in Grammys history.

Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are somewhere laughing into their Grammys – and while Rihanna’s selling makeup, at least someone’s there to remind us that chains and whips are still where it’s at.