RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nicky Doll has followed through on her threat to sue Laurence Fox over a social media post shared during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

On Friday (2 August), Doll announced in a post on X/Twitter post she is launching legal action against the former Lewis star who called participants in the opening extravaganza “deviant little pedos”.

The French drag queen shared a letter which confirmed she will be going ahead with a defamation complaint against former GB News presenter Fox and others.

‘See you in court’

She captioned a letter, which was also posted on X by her lawyer, Anne-Sophie Laguens: “I will never again allow myself and other queer people to be defamed and demonised. If responding with love doesn’t work for some, then responding with justice should work. See you in court.”

The letter reads: “Following the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on July 26, the artists who performed on the Debilly footbridge suffered an unprecedented wave of hatred and faced the trivialisation of insults due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The lawyers of Stop Homophobie have received numerous reports of incitement to hatred, insults, online harassment, threats and defamation. The firm was notified by Mr Karl Sanchez, known as Nicky Doll, of a defamation complaint filed against Mr Laurence Fox and other users of the social network X (Twitter).”

It added that her participation in the “festivity” segment of the opening ceremony led her to suffer “an unprecedented wave of animosity” and even death threats. The letter notes that messages sent to her “convey hateful and defamatory conflations, equating drag performances and pedophilia”.

Fox was successfully sued for libel earlier this year by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Crystal and former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake, following a separate exchange on X.