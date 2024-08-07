Queens from across the ever-expanding RuPaul’s Drag Race universe are butting heads about whether they should be able to be part of Chappell Roan’s upcoming UK and Europe tour.

Earlier this week, pop music’s newfound lesbian leader Roan announced that she would be continuing her protocol of hiring drag performers to open her live shows. It’s a trend she started way before she blew up big time earlier this year, and, despite seemingly achieving worldwide fame overnight, she’s keen to keep giving a platform to drag artists everywhere.

She shared a link to a form for queens in the UK and Europe to fill out, specifically asking “local drag performers” to apply.

For those not heavily immersed in the Drag Race fandom, a “local” drag performer typically refesr to those who have not yet been a contestant on the show, although it’s really just a performer who has shows in their local area.

Roan’s previous shows have largely featured performers yet to appear on Drag Race.

But her call for applicants led to drama among some of the reality show’s best-loved stars, with some being staunchly against Drag Race contestants applying, and others arguing that they should be able to do so.

APPLICATION COMPLETED.

Can you lot blow this up for me.

This is the dream 💓💘💓@ChappellRoan https://t.co/D3GaZCVSxI pic.twitter.com/ruRU153osL — Local Girl (@whoisbanksie) August 4, 2024

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five star and 7ft supermodel Banksie appeared to kick-start the conversation, revealing that she had applied because it was “the dream” to perform for Roan.

However, two-time Porkchop queen and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World season two star La Kahena shared her two-pence worth on X/Twitter, writing: “If you’ve been on Drag Race, please have the decency to not apply… thank you.”

If you’ve been on Drag Race, please have the decency to not apply… thank you https://t.co/MHzPLvbFkq — KAHENA Queen of the Porkchops ⵣ🪬 (@Kahenadrag) August 5, 2024

Following up in the comments, she told a fan: “We already have access to most of those jobs. Let the local queens shine.”

Evidently being tagged in La Kahena’s post, Banksie, who starred in Drag Race UK last year, responded: “So the last seven years of… fundraising for LGBTQ charities in Manchester… going without payment so girls can be paid more… creating jobs all over the city so more queer performers can be seen… being active in my community. I’m just a Ru girl right? Nothing local here.”

Can we do a time machine trade? 😂 I'll give a local girl my slot on drag race if I get to perform with Chappell? Haha — Local Girl (@whoisbanksie) August 5, 2024

She went on to sarcastically change her X profile name to “Local Girl”, before telling a fan that she gladly would have swapped her time on Drag Race to open for Roan.

While Banksie and La Kahena seemingly put their mild beef to rest with the latter suggesting they would “grab a coffee”, other queens across global franchises began chipping in with their thoughts – as did the show’s many fans.

This Chappell Roan opener drama is so ridiculous considering it’s not y’all’s tour 😂 How about everyone applies and Chappell decides who she wants opening for her — Miss Fiercalicious (@fiercalicious) August 6, 2024

And let’s not even get started on payments, I don’t earn in a month what some others get paid for for 1 gig. Yet trust me, I (we) spent the same money on runway packages than any other franchise, because we’ll get judged the same like any other — Chloe Clarke (@itsChloeClarke) August 6, 2024

Writing in response to La Kahena, Drag Race Belgique contestant Chloe Clarke wrote: “I fully understand this post but I don’t think that this applies to all franchises. I’m gonna take us as an example.

“We’ve had zero press, no tour, I know I’m never gonna be asked for anything French-speaking, and the Flemish TV doesn’t even know that Drag Race Belgique exists. Let’s not even get started on payments, I don’t earn in a month what some others get paid for one gig.”

Drag Race UK season three favourite Choriza May also shared her thoughts in a since-deleted post about the show’s fans, writing: “STFU. Some of you come up with the craziest rules, you talk about the WOW [Drag Race production company World of Wonder] contract being a lot, but your expectations on how we handle our career and even our existence are wild.”

But it was UK vs the World season two winner Tia Kofi who appeared to have the last word, referring to the racist, far-right riots raging across the UK.

People are trying to instigate a race war in the UK and y’all are getting mad about who has and has not filled out a google form to do a jump split in front of Chappell Roan. I think we need to get a grip. — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) August 7, 2024

“Y’all are getting mad about who has and has not filled out a Google form to do a jump split in front of Chappell Roan. I think we need to get a grip.”

Chappell Roan’s UK and European tour begins on 19 September.

