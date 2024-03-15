Eliminated Drag Race UK queen says this moment made her exit ‘worth it’

The sixth queen to departvseason two of Drag Race UK vs the World has revealed what made her elimination “worth it” – and the “one thing” she still has to do on Drag Race.

Warning: spoilers for episode six of Drag Race UK vs The World season two follow.

After last week’s Rusical challenge – Seven – saw the perenially low-placing Gothy Kendoll sashay away from the competition after a semi-triumphant ruturn to Drag Race UK, the six remaining international queens were tasked with their second dance challenge on the trot; Strictly Come Prancing.

Reminiscient of season seven’s top six challenge, each queen was paired up and put in half-and-half drag to perform a routine of a specific dance. As Drag Race UK‘s Tia Kofi and Drag Race France‘s La Grande Dame danced the Quick Step all the way to the safe zone, Drag Race Down Under‘s Hannah Conda and Drag Race Philippines‘ Marina Summers samba’d right into the top two spots of the week.

That meant that Scarlet Envy and Choriza May were bottom of the bunch after a tango and ‘Business in the front, Party in the back’ runway presentation. With Marina triumphing in the lip sync once more (to nab her third RuPeter badge, for those keeping track), it was unfortunately the spicy sausage of Newcastle herself, Choriza May, who sashayed away from the competition.

Choriza May. (BBC/World of Wonder)

But, speaking exclusively to PinkNews about following in the footsteps of the other eliminated queens of the series, Choriza revealed the moment that made her elimination “worth it.”

As part of the episode, the queens took part in rehearsals led by former Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec. That, Choriza says, meant she could leave the competition happy.

“When I was practicing the tango with Aljaž, I was like: ‘It’s all worth it. It’s all worth it for this!'” she jokes, after explaining that the professional choreographers really did have an impact on the queens.

“Both of them were incredible,” she begins. “The patience, the understanding, the uplifting messages, the words of encouragement that they had – how fun they made it.

“I wish I could say, ‘No, it was a very sad episode.’ This one really wasn’t – it was just fantastic.”

Choriza May speaks to PinkNews following her Drag Race UK Vs The World departure (BBC)

It’s not exactly the norm for queens to describe the episode they leave on in such a positive light, but Choriza doubles down on the notion.

“One of the things that made me think twice about coming back [to Drag Race UK] was that I don’t want [my season three] experience to be ruined by having a bad experience this time. So from the get-go, it was in my head, I was going to have a good time…. We really are a sisterhood and all the queens have my back and were there to uplift me and make me realise that it was my place to be there.”

Choriza doesn’t, however, have words quite as positive when asked if she agrees with this week’s critiques from the judges – many of whom commended her attitude but were less kind towards her actual dancing.

“I remember that they critiqued a lot of my technique. And what I would like to tell the judges is: “I learned this motherf**ker overnight. You’re lucky I’m standing here, remembering all the choreo, dressed in half drag looking like an absolute d**k, trying to pull some decency from wherever!’

“They were telling me I’m not a dancer and all I could do was: ‘Well, yes!'”

After conceding that everyone was so strong – “It was top six, someone had to be at the bottom” – Choriza explains why she chose to use her last moments on stage for comedic effect, rather than a typical emotional elimination.

“My elimination in season three was devastating,” she says, referencing Drag Race UK‘s only ever double sashay with River Medway. “But I didn’t want to leave, and it to be a sad moment [this time]… I was like, let’s turn this around.'”

And, despite being “very happy” with her Drag Race UK vs the World run, Choriza still has “one thing” she wants to do in the Drag Race Runiverse.

“Of course you want to make the final – but one day, when Mama Ru calls again, I’ll be back. España Vs. The World, Spanish All Stars,” she jokes. “I’ll be there, and I’ll take the crown home!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two streams on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 9om every Friday.