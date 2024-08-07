A lawyer has said negotiations over custody of Elon Musk and Grimes’ three children have “failed”.

Musk and Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) have been embroiled in a custody dispute over their three children – three-year-old X Æ A-12, Exa, who is two, and Tau, aged one – since September 2023. The billionaire and the singer appeared in a Travis County family court in Austin, Texas, on Friday (2 August).

They have filed lawsuits against each other: Musk in Texas and Grimes in California.

Business Insider reported that both parents have cited security concerns and intense privacy matters surrounding the case, and state district judge Catherine Mauzy temporarily halted the proceedings and ordered the public out of the courtroom.

Three armed Travis County sheriffs were reportedly stationed inside and outside the court.

“We’re going to be getting into many details related to these children,” Lindsey Eykel, Musk’s lawyer, said on Friday.

Geoffrey Weisbert, who is representing Grimes, agreed to the motion to close the courtroom, citing “security concerns” related to the children.

Now, family-law attorney Holly Davis has told BoredPanda: “My sense is that negotiations between the parties have failed, and today’s hearing was an opportunity for Musk to explain his reasons for withholding the child from Grimes and for the court to determine what, if any, custody schedule and conditions will be in place to ensure the child’s safety while in both parents’ care.”

Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, previously accused Musk of “withholding” the couple’s children and preventing them from visiting their ailing great-grandmother in Canada.

Garossino made several posts on X/Twitter, stating that this was the only way to contact him.

Dear Elon @elonmusk



It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it.



I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you.



As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. — Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) July 27, 2024

“As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time, ” Garossino wrote.

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire. It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.

“Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

Elon Musk is seeking custody of three of his children. (Marc Piasecki/Getty)

Who are Elon Musk’s other kids?

Musk is said to have 12 children, one of whom is estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, who has had some choice words for her father recently.

Twenty-year-old Wilson’s mother is Canadian author Justine Musk, who was married to the tech mogul from 2000 to 2008.

Wilson publicly changed her name in 2022 with the statement: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Vivian Wilson (R) absolutely did not hold back when calling out her “absent” father Elon Musk (L) on Threads (Getty/Threads)

In an interview last month, Musk said Wilson, who goes by the handle “Vivllainous” on Instagram and Threads, had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Musk repeatedly misgendered Wilson before claiming that he was tricked into signing documents regarding her use of puberty blockers. In a post on X, he went on to claim she was “born gay and slightly autistic” which were “two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria”.

Wilson shot back, labelling him an absentee father who went to the “Milo Yiannopoulos school of gay stereotypes”, adding: “As for if ‘I’m not a woman’… sure, Jan, whatever you say.

“I’m legally recognised as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously, Elon can’t say the same because he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him.

“Go touch some f**king grass.”

Musk has also been quoted as saying: “My son is dead.” Wilson scathingly replied to that comment by saying that she looked “pretty good for a dead b**ch”.

Grimes stepped up and defended Wilson, saying: “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”

In response, Musk unfollowed his ex-wife.