Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has teamed up with fashion house Loewe to remind us all to “drink our milk” and support his LGBTQ+ charity The Shameless Fund while we’re at it.

The collaboration, which features a white t-shirt bearing the slogan “Drink your milk”, along with a milky droplet design along the collar, promises to donate a portion of each sale from Loewe to Bailey’s LGBTQ+ rights charity.

Launched in June, the t-shirt – inspired by Ron Nyswaner’s Fellow Travelers mini-series, for which Bailey got an Emmy Award nod – quickly sold out. It has now been restocked, and the star, who is set to appear in Heartstopper season three this year, is duly quenching some thirst in the name of charity.

The video, available below, features the Wicked star loudly gulping down a glass of milk, before staring down the camera (and into our souls) and wiping his lips.

In a second video, posted to Bailey’s Instagram story, he sternly tells the camera: “Drink your milk” – and the sound you can hear is of thousands of knees buckling around the world.

“Drink up!” the post’s caption reads, with a reminder that Loewe has restocked the special-edition t-shirt.

“With each tee purchased @loewe will donate a portion of the profits to @theshamelessfund, which supports LGBTQ+ non-profits through creative collaborations,” it continues. “Grab yours now at loewe.com and follow @theshamelessfund“.

The t-shirt is on sale for £175 (approximately $220).

The post was preceded by another arresting picture on Bailey’s Instagram story, which showcased the actor with his back to the camera in a dimly-lit bathroom.

In the snap, he is again wearing the t-shirt, in front of a neon sign that says: “I shaved my a*s for t[his].”

(@jbayleaf/ Instagram)

It won’t shock you to know that some responses from fellow stars and fans have demonstrated about as much grace as the Olympic pole-vaulter who knocked the bar off with his bulge.

“I need a minute,” one wrote.

Another said: “Jonathan Bailey I wasn’t familiar with your game,” while a third took to X to admit: “I didn’t have ‘Jonathan Bailey single-handedly eradicating osteoporosis’ on my bingo card for 2024, but here we are,” referring to the milk theme of the charity’s marketing campaign.

The Shameless Fund promises to “raise cash through global brand collaborations to power up international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ non-profits, to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame.”

