French athlete Anthony Ammirati, whose Olympic dreams were crushed when his bulge dislodged the bar of the pole vault during the Paris 2024 qualifiers, has been advised to “call a drag queen” to help.

As reasons go for missing out on possible Olympic glory, having a penis so large that it knocks the pole-vault bar off its perch deserves a gold medal of its own.

That’s exactly what happened to Ammirati, whose hopes of getting his hands on a medal were dashed when his manhood clipped the bar during a qualifying round on Saturday (3 August).

The collision caused the bar to fall to the mat, leaving the Frenchman in 15th place – though probably with an inflated ego.

While X has been awash with (pretty horny) reactions, one coach has offered Ammirati some serious advice for his next pole vault.

Tennis legend Serena Williams‘ former coach Rennae Stubbs has advised that Ammirati “calls a drag queen” before his next vault, so he can be taught how to ‘tuck‘: the process of flattening one’s genitals that drag queens typically do to present a female illusion.

“Seriously!!! When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar and it’s a matter of millimeters! My man! Call a drag queen!” Stubbs wrote. “She’ll teach u how to tuck it! This is [unbelievable]!”

Ammirati has spoken to the French Athletics Federation about his, erm, cock-up.

“It’s a big disappointment,” he said. “I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.

“I was 100 per cent physically [ready]. The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there.”

While he might not have a medal to his name, he certainly won a lot of Gay Twitter’s attention.

