Hunger Games and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has opened up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike, saying it fundamentally changed her as a trans woman.

Schafer dated musician Dominic Fike in 2022, breaking up after more than a year together – and after he had been unfaithful.

Speaking to Alex Cooper on podcast Call Her Daddy, Schafer spoke about being cheated on while in a relationship with fellow Euphoria actor Fike, and how that affected her identity and sense of self as a trans woman.

“(Dominic Fike) was not perfect,” Schafer said. “It’s no secret, it’s out there in the world, and it’s part of why the relationship ended, that I got cheated on for the first time.

Hunter Schafer continued: “[Being cheated on] fundamentally changed me as a person. It was this whole process of realising that cheating has nothing to do with you. It has everything to do with [the other] person, and whatever kind of pain they’re in… it’s all that. But it’s so hard.”

Her identity added another facet to dealing with the infidelity, she said.

“As a trans woman who has never dated [a cis man] before, in my mind – and I knew this wasn’t the truth, we both knew that – because of the way I’ve been socialised as a trans woman, which has been this crux in my life of why it’s been so hard sometimes, it’s like: ‘Is this [the reason]?'”

Dominic Fike (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Schafer also revealed how she discovered Fike’s infidelity. “You always kind of know, the gut. And because I kind of knew, I went into [his] phone. I’m not proud of [it],” adding that she has “no f**king desire” to let the public know exactly what happened.

Fans, however, will be seeing a fair bit of her. In addition to appearing as a scream queen in Cuckoo, she also has a part in Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 series, and wants to work on a vampire rom-com with non-binary House of the Dragon star Emma d’Arcy.