New horror movie Cuckoo, starring trans actress Hunter Schafer, hasn’t yet been released, however the first reviews have already begun to roll in. So, what are the critics saying about Cuckoo?

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer takes centre-stage in the upcoming horror-thriller film, written and directed by Tilman Singer, and it seems that it already has everyone talking.

Cuckoo follows 17-year-old Gretchen (Schafer) who is forced to move to live with her father (Marton Scokas), who has started a new life at a resort in the German Alps.

Gretchen is not happy about the move, as she is still grieving her recently deceased mother and missing her role as a rock bassist in her band.

In the snowy mountains, she becomes disturbed by strange noises and bloody, sinister visions that start to haunt the family.

What once seemed like a dream vacation descends into a dark nightmare as Gretchen discovers a shocking secret that concerns her family.

As well as Cuckoo, Schafer is also set to star in the upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099.

What are the critics saying about Cuckoo?

The early reviews are very positive, with Schafer’s standout performance singled out for particular praise.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is currently labelled as “fresh”, with an 81% critics score.

The Wrap‘s review praises Cuckoo as a “horror mind-bender.”

The article continues: “Viewed under the right conditions — that is to say, late at night, in a certain headspace and surrounded by an audience of fellow travellers ready to take the ride – Cuckoo will offer an awful lot of big-screen fun.”

TimeOut proclaimed the film is “sure to be a cult classic” and noted, “if you’re willing to surrender to its demented pleasures, there’s fun to be had amongst the baby-snatching beasts and gun-toting misogynists.”

The Daily Beast wrote that Cuckoo isn’t completely sure about its own tone and the seriousness of its plot, but still recommended it, explaining: “That uncertainty is both the fuel for its volatile electricity and the barrier preventing it from indulging in genuine craziness.

“Factor in Schafer and Stevens’ strong turns, and Singer’s film is one that genre fans would, on the whole, be mad to miss.”

Cuckoo is out in UK cinemas on 23 August and US theatres on 9 August.