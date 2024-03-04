SZA announces BST Hyde Park show: dates, tickets and presale info

SZA is the latest headliner announced for BST Hyde Park 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Grammy-winning singer will headline the huge outdoor festival this summer on 29 June, with special guests Sampha and Snoh Aalegra.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am GMT on 8 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

She will return to London to perform one of her biggest shows to date, after playing four nights at the O2 Arena in 2023.

Fans can expect to hear material from her Grammy-winning album, SOS, including “Kill Bill”, “Snooze”, “Blind” and “Special”.

She recently said of the Quentin Tarantino-inspired track’s success: “I knew it would be something that pssed me off. It’s always a song that I don’t give a fk about, that’s just super easy [that does well], not the sht that I put so much heart and energy into.”

She added that working on “Kill Bill” was “super easy”, and that it only required one take and one night to record in the studio.

She’ll resume her sold-out SOS Tour this April, with a string of shows in Australia and New Zealand ahead of a summer of festival sets.

SZA joins previously announced headliners like Stevie Nicks, Stray Kids, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain and Robbie Williams.

More lineup details are expected to be announced in the coming months, including support acts.

You can find out everything you need to know about SZA tickets for her BST Hyde Park show below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on 8 March via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week.

The first is an American Express presale from 10am GMT on 4 March. This is available for Amex cardholders and you can access it via AXS.com. You’ll need to purchase your tickets using your Amex card.

This includes BST Hyde Park presale from 10am GMT on 6 March, and is available to those signed up to the festival’s mailing list. You can do this at www.bst-hydepark.com.

There’s also a Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale taking place from 10am on 5 March.

You can check out the full BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup below.

BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup