The line-up for Glastonbury Festival 2024 has been announced, confirming Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay as headliners, and the legendary Shania Twain in the – fittingly – Sunday “legends” slot.

There is also, according to the list of artists revealed yesterday (March 14), a host of queer talent set to storm the stages at Worthy Farm from 26 to 30 June.

Here’s a who’s who of the biggest queer artists, acts and talent on the line-up.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced.



Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe is returning to Glastonbury after five years. (Getty/ Paras Griffin)

After releasing one of the best queer albums of 2023, The Age of Pleasure, Monáe is making her Glastonbury comeback as a headliner. It’s been five years since the non-binary diva and Glass Onion: Knives Out star graced the Worthy Farm stage, but with a host of delicious new bops under her belt – including sapphic smash “Lipstick Lover” – her return will be well worth a watch.

Monáe will headline the Pyramid Stage.

The Last Dinner Party

Chart-topping, BRIT-winning band The Last Dinner Party are playing Glastonbury. (Getty/Karwai Tang)

British queer band The Last Dinner Party are having a pretty stellar 2024 already. They were recently named the best rising star act at the Brit Awards, while debut album Prelude To Ecstasy hit number one last month – not bad for a band formed just three years ago.

Keep an ear out for single “Sinner”, which is about a coming out experience.

The Last Dinner Party will appear on the Other Stage.

Honey Dijon

Honey Dijon will be on the decks at Glastonbury 2024. (Getty/Mireya Acierto)

Beyoncé collaborator, Grammy Award winner and trans superstar DJ Honey Dijon will be on the decks during the festival, possibly spinning tracks from her 2022 album Black Girl Magic and 2023 EP Slap!

Punters can probably also expect to hear Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and “Alien Superstar”, plus remixes of tracks by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Christine and the Queens and David Bowie.

Idles

Idles frontman Joe Talbot. (Getty/Jim Dyson)

Fresh from the release of their fifth studio album, last month’s chart-topper Tangk, British rock band Idles will be back at Glastonbury for the third time. The Grammy and Brit Award-nominated group is fronted by lead vocalist Joe Talbot, who has been open about his bisexuality and experiencing a lack of bisexual representation when he grew up.

Idles will headline the Other stage.

Blondshell

Blondshell singer Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum. (Getty/Rebecca Sapp)

US-based indie rocker Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum – aka Blondshell, and previously known as Baum – will be bringing her self-titled 2023 album to the farm.

The queer singer has written songs inspired by her coming out experience, including 2017’s “Hot Water”, and has often spoken about the impact of bisexual erasure.

Blondshell will appear on the Woodsies stage.

Remi Wolf

Singer-songwriter Remi Wolf. (Getty/Matt Jelonek)

It’s been a few years since the bisexual singer-songwriter released her first studio album, the critically acclaimed Juno. But the US-based star gave us “Prescription” in 2023, so a new album could be on the way.

Remi Wolf will appear on the Woodsies stage.

Brittany Howard

Five-time Grammy winner Brittany Howard. (Getty/ David Wolff – Patrick)

Five-time Grammy Award winner Brittany Howard will be bringing material from her second solo album, the psychedelic soul What Now.

The lesbian musician may have found fame as a guitarist with Alabama Shakes, but she’s also a star in her own right, thanks to the new music and 2019’s Jamie.

You can find her on the West Holts stage.

Cyndi Lauper

Living legend and LGBTQ+ ally Cyndi Lauper is coming to Glastonbury. (Getty/Kerry Marshall)

We know Cyndi Lauper isn’t queer, but her music and fan base sure as hell are. With hits such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, “Time After Time”, “She Bop” and “All Through the Night”, her catalogue can go toe-to-toe with the best of them.

Lauper will be on the Pyramid Stage.

Gossip

Gossip singer Beth Ditto is coming to Glastonbury. (Getty/Jakubaszek)

Fronted by out queer singer Beth Ditto, three-piece Gossip split up in 2016, only to reform in 2019, with new music set to be released this year.

Rounded out by instrumentalist Brace Paine and drummer Hannah Blilie, the band will be playing with Jamie XX and James Blake.

Look out for them on the Woodsies stage.

Romy

The xx singer Romy is at Glastonbury this year. (Getty/C Brandon)

English musician Romy will be joining Gossip for the festival. A queer fan-favourite and Grammy and Brit nominee, Romy is part of rock band the xx, but makes solo music that the gays love.

Romy released her first solo studio album, Mid Air, last September and has collaborated with legendary producer and DJ Fred Again.

She’ll be on the Woodsies stage.

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks will be playing Woodsies. (C Brandon/Redferns)

Brit-award nominee and Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks is openly bisexual, and has spoken about how she aims to help other LGBTQ+ musicians with her work. She released My Soft Machine last year, adding to a glorious back catalogue.

Arlo Parks will appear on the Woodsies stage.

Mannequin Pussy

Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy. (Getty/ Erika Goldring)

Consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Marisa “Missy” Dabice, drummer Kaleen Reading, bassist Colins “Bear” Regisford and guitarist Maxine Steen, US LGBTQ+ punk band Mannequin Pussy have released four studio albums, including this year’s I Got Heaven, and an EP.

Catch Mannequin Pussy will appear on the Woodsies stage.

Aurora

“Black Water Lilies” singer Aurora. (Getty/ Mauricio Santana)

With queer anthems such “Queendom” under her belt, Aurora should be a treat to hear live. The Norwegian singer-songwriter released her most recent album, The Gods We Can Touch, in 2022. Hopefully, she’ll have some new material come June.

You can see Aurora at The Park stage.

The Breeders

Kim Deal of The Breeders. (Getty)

Let’s all just get the breeding jokes out of the way now. Done? Sent to your group chats? Great.

The Breeders are an American alternative rock group based in Dayton, Ohio, consisting of Kim Deal, twin sister Kelley, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson – and they’re queer as hell, right down to their band name. The Glastonbury slot is part of a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Last Splash.

The Breeders will appear on The Park stage.

Bloc Party

Bloc Party singer Kele Okereke. (Getty/Frank Hoensch)

Indie rock group Bloc Party, fronted by out gay singer-songwriter Kele Okereke, have an extensive history with the Worthy Farm festival. They’ve played it several times since way back in 2005, but 2024 will mark the first time in 15 years. Considering they’ve released three albums in the years since, their set is definitely one to get down to.

Bloc Party will play on the Other stage.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 takes place from 26 to 30 June.