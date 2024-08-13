Sunset Boulevard on Broadway announces full cast details

Sunset Boulevard has announced its full cast for the upcoming Broadway run – and this is how to get tickets.

The West End smash-hit will transfer to New York City for a run at the St. James Theatre from 28 September.

The new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will star Nicole Scherzinger in the lead role of Norma Desmond.

It was confirmed earlier this year that she’ll be joined by her London co-stars Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young and David Thaxton, who will reprise their roles of Joe Gillis, Betty Schaefer and Max Von Mayerling in their Broadway debuts.

Joining them will be Olivia Lacie Andrews as Nancy, Brandon Mel Borkowsky as John, Shavey Brown as Finance Man/Stan/DeMille, Hannah Yun Chamberlain as Young Norma, Cydney Clark as Joanna/Guard, Raúl Contreras as Finance Man/Frank.

Other newly announced cast members include Tyler Davis as Sheldrake, E J Hamilton as Lisa, Sydney Jones as Dorothy, Emma Lloydas Mary/Heather, Pierre Marais as Sammy, Shayna McPherson as Camera Operator/Katherine, Jimin Moon as Morino/Hog Eye, Justice Moore as Jean, Drew Redington as Myron/Jones/Camera Operator, and Diego Andres Rodriguez Artie.

The Jamie Lloyd-directed production follows movie star Norma Desmond who is haunted by her memoires and dreams as she yearns for a return to the big screen.

Struggling screenwriter Francis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

The musical is “drenched in champagne and cynicism” as it scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The show’s revival was a huge success in London during its limited run at the Savoy Theatre on the West End.

The production won seven WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger.

Plus it recently received a leading 11 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best Musical Revival and acting nominations for Scherzinger, Thaxton, Francis and Hodgett Young.

You can find out all the ticket details for Sunset Boulevard on Broadway below.

How to get Sunset Boulevard tickets

Tickets for Sunset Boulevard at St. James Theatre are now available yo purchase from Ticketmaster.

There’s currently availability across the shows run. While tickets are priced from $146 upwards.

The show’s Broadway previews will begin on 28 September, with an official opening date of 20 October at the St. James Theatre.