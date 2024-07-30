Sigourney Weaver, Tom Hiddleston to star in Shakespeare shows at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Sigourney Weaver, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will front a season of Shakespeare at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The trio will star in shows produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company in London’s West End.

Weaver will make her West End debut as Prospero in a new production of The Tempest from 7 December to 1 February.

Hiddleston and Atwell will then appear as sparring lovers Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing from 10 February to 5 April.

They’ll both be directed by Jamie Lloyd, who said: “It is such an honour to be invited by Andrew Lloyd Webber to be the first company to present Shakespeare at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in decades.”

You may like to watch

“I could not be more thrilled to welcome three-time Academy Award nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actress, Sigourney Weaver – an international icon of stage and screen – to London.

“Then to collaborate again with two of the greatest actors of their generation – Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell – on one of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most tender comedies is a dream come true.”

The upcoming shows will mark the first Shakespeare plays to be presented at the venue since Peter Brook’s production of The Tempest starring John Gielgud in 1957.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets for the Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get tickets for The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver?

Tickets for The Tempest go on sale to those signed up for priority booking at 11am on 6 August.

Theatregoers can sign up for priority access at lwtheatres.co.uk. You’ll be emailed details with a unique link to access tickets early, but note this doesn’t guarantee tickets.

The general sale will then begin from 11am on 7 August via lwtheatres.co.uk.

When do tickets for other Jamie Lloyd Shakespeare shows go on sale?

It’s been confirmed by organisers that on-sale dates for Much Ado About Nothing tickets will are “to be announced” in the coming months.

You can keep an eye out on LW Theatres’ website and social channels for the latest updates on ticket information.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for the Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane will be confirmed when they go on sale.

Organisers have said the Jamie Lloyd Company “continues its commitment to accessibility, offering 25,000 tickets at £25 across the season exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits”.

These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date, with “further information to be announced”.