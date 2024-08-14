The African Union health agency has declared a public health emergency over the ongoing Mpox outbreak on the continent, saying it is not just a threat to Africa as it is “a menace that knows no boundaries”.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said at least 13 African countries, including previously unaffected nations like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, have reported Mpox outbreaks and there have been 2,863 confirmed cases and 517 deaths confirmed in 2024.

Suspected cases across the continent have risen to at least 17,000, a figure described as a “significant increase” from 7,146 in 2022 and 14,957 in 2023.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2022 after cases suddenly increased in Europe and the Americas.

The disease is caused by infection with a virus, known as Monkeypox virus, which is part of the smallpox family of viruses. People with Mpox will often get a rash, along with other symptoms such as high temperature, swollen glands and chills. The rash will go through several stages, where it will begin as raised spots that turn into small blisters filled with fluid that will eventually form scabs and later fall off.

Globally, cases have decreased but experts have continued to warn at high-risk groups – including gay and bisexual men – to remain vigilant.

On Tuesday (13 August) Africa CDC director general Dr. Jean Kaseya delivered a speech on the outbreak in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa where he called it “not just another challenge; it is a crisis that demands our collective action, a moment that calls upon the very essence of our humanity, our unity, and our strength”.

“Our continent has seen many struggles. We have faced pandemics, various outbreaks, natural disasters, and conflicts. Yet, through every adversity, we have risen, not as fragmented nations, but as one Africa – resilient, resourceful, and resolute. Today, as we confront the threat of Mpox, we must summon that same spirit of solidarity,” Kaseya said.

“This is not just an African issue. Mpox is a global threat”

“But let me be clear: this is not just an African issue. Mpox is a global threat, a menace that knows no boundaries, no race, no creed. It is a virus that exploits our vulnerabilities, preying on our weakest points. And it is in these moments of vulnerability that we must find our greatest strength and demonstrate that we all learned from COVID by applying solidarity.”

Kaseya said in his speech that the CDC has undertaken consultations with several bodies in Africa and across the wider globe regarding the outbreak, including WHO, UNICEF and National Public health Institutes in member states.

“For all of these consultations, at least 600 people were reached in various capacities to discuss data and evidence, and provide the way to move forward for this outbreak,” he said.

The director general went on to say that this “declaration is not merely a formality; it is a clarion call to action”: “It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat.

“This declaration aims to enhance the global response, mitigate the impact of the health threat, and protect public health while minimizing disruptions to travel and trade.”

Kaseya added there would be “no interruption of movements of people and goods” in the response to managing the outbreak.

“To our global partners, we call upon you to stand with us in this critical hour.” Kaseya said. “Africa has long been a frontline in the battle against infectious diseases, and we have often borne this burden with limited resources. But the fight against Mpox requires a global response.

“We need your support, your expertise, and your solidarity. The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to this crisis. From May 2022 to July 2023, Mpox was declared PHEIC, but Africa didn’t get appropriate support and when cases stopped in other parts of the World, there was a silence on increase of cases in Africa.

“We call upon our international partners to take this Mpox opportunity to act differently and work closely with Africa CDC to provide appropriate support to our Member States.”

He continued: “To my fellow Africans, I say this: the road ahead will be difficult for all of us, but we are not strangers to hardship.

“We have faced the scourge of Ebola, the devastation of HIV/AIDS, and the threat of COVID-19. In each of these battles, we have emerged stronger, more unified, and more determined. Mpox will be no different.”

Why was monkeypox renamed Mpox?

In November 2022, the World Health Organization announced monkeypox would be renamed “Mpox” due to reports of racism and stigmatising language.

WHO said the virus was first named “monkeypox” in 1958 when monkeys in a Danish laboratory were observed to have a ‘pox-like’ disease. The organisation said this was “before current best practices in naming diseases and viruses were adopted”.

The organisation said: “When the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, racist and stigmatising language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO.

“In several meetings, public and private, a number of individuals and countries raised concerns and asked WHO to propose a way forward to change the name.”