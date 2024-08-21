Mpox is ‘not another Covid-19’, World Health Organization expert says

An expert from the World Health Organization has said that Mpox is “not another Covid-19” after the virus outbreak was declared a world health emergency.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, was first declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2022 after cases suddenly increased in Europe and the Americas.

But despite the death of at least 450 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and with the virus continuing to spread across central and east Africa, Europe regional director Dr Hans Kluge said that it is possible to tackle mpox.

“Are we going to go in lockdown in the WHO European region, it’s another Covid-19? The answer is clearly ‘no’,” he said, adding that the risk to the general population is low.

“Two years ago, we controlled mpox in Europe thanks to the direct engagement with the most affected communities of men who have sex with men,” Kluge said. It’s important to note that mpox is not just a “gay disease”, though.

He continued: “In 2022, mpox showed us it can spread quickly around the world. We can, and must, tackle mpox together – across regions and continents.

“Will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally or will we enter another cycle of panic, then neglect?”

There are two main types of Mpox: Clade 1 and the relatively mild Clade 2. According to Kluge, around 100 new Clade 2 cases are now reported in the European region each month.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said the WHO is “not recommending mass vaccination”. Jasarevic said: “We are recommending to use of vaccines in outbreak settings for the groups who are most at risk.”

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said it has a “clear plan” to obtain 10 million doses of the vaccine for the continent, with the DRC and Nigeria to start vaccinations from next week.

If you have a previous travel or exposure history indicating possible mpox, speak to the 24/7 Imported Fever Service helpline as soon as possible on 0844 778 8990.