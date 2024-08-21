Google searches for the term “mpox virus lockdown” spiked earlier this week, after a series of videos and posts on various social media platforms began to spread a blend of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

One video, posted in the last few hours by a UK-based TikToker who describes himself as a “life coach”, is titled: “Our Government Is Going To Put Us Into Lockdown!” In it, the man shares the unfounded claim that “the government in the UK are looking to consider another lockdown because of the mpox.”

Another video shares a Canadian TV clip about mpox being declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization with the caption “ANOTHER LOCKDOWN” accompanied by intense, sinister music. Other clips falsely claim that schools have already gone into lockdown.

A third video, which went viral and has been viewed almost two million times so far, uses a Family Guy clip to joke about the potential of a second, Covid-style lockdown.

Other videos style mpox as “Coronavirus II” or “Covid, the sequel.” This discourse isn’t only to be found on TikTok. X, formerly Twitter, has its fair share of “mpox lockdown” rumours and misinformation too.

The Online Safety Act is still being implemented but parts due to come in to force next spring in the UK will require platforms to take action on content that is illegal, including misinformation.

The UK government already makes it clear that social media sites are responsible for protecting their users and upholding their own terms of service and preventing this kind of harmful content spreading.

It’s understandable that people are concerned about the impact of mpox, particularly in the wake of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, however experts have repeatedly spoken out to reassure the public.

Speaking as recently as 20 August, an expert from WHO said that mpox is “not another Covid-19” after the virus outbreak was declared a world health emergency. Europe regional director Dr Hans Kluge said that it is possible to tackle mpox and clearly explained: “Are we going to go in lockdown in the WHO European region, it’s another Covid-19? The answer is clearly ‘no’,” adding that the risk to the general population is low.

Palms of a patient with mpox. This maculopapular rash looks to the smallpox rash, also an orthopoxvirus. (Getty)

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told PinkNews:

“It is important that people get information on health matters from official, trusted sources.

“The overall risk to the UK population from mpox is low, and there are tested plans across to deal with any potential cases in the UK and reduce the risk of transmission through our monitoring and detection, contact tracing and treatment.”

You can read the latest official information about mpox here.

PinkNews has reached out to the press teams at X.com and TikTok for comment.