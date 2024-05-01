LGBTQ+ stars are the moment in the nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards

The nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards have just been announced, and one thing is for sure: LGBTQ+ theatre stars are the moment.

The 77th Tony Awards are set to take place on 16 June at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City, US, with queer icon Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony for the third year running.

Broadway shows that ran between 28 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 were eligible to receive nominations, including openly gay Glee actor Jonathan Groff for Merrily We Roll Along and Eddie Redmayne’s rendition of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in Play nominations saw LGBTQ+ supporter Rachel McAdams for her performance in Mary Jane, gay icon Jessica Lange in Mother Play and lesbian icon Sarah Paulson in Appropriate.

Openly gay actor Jim Parsons received a nod for Mother Play for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, alongside Fellow Travelers’ Will Brill. Fervent trans rights supporter Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along.

Queer star Eden Espinosa and LGBTQ+ performer Maleah Joi Moon were nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, alongside LGBTQ+ actor Brandon Victor Dixon for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Best Musical saw nods for Hell’s Kitchen, Illinois, The Outsiders, Suffs and Water for Elephants. Best Play saw productions Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Mary Jane, Mother Play, Peayer for the French Republic and Stereophonic receiving nods, while Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Merrily We Roll Along and The Who’s Tommy all received nominations for Best Revival of a Musical.

Elsewhere, Appropriate, An Enemy of the People, Purple Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch were the nominees for Best Revival of a Play.

The Tony Awards will be streamed on 16 June at 8pm ET on CBS Television Network and on Paramount+ in the US.