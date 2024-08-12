Only Murders in the Building star – and major league LGBTQ+ ally – Selena Gomez has opened up about the twists and turns we can expect from the upcoming fourth season of the hit murder-mystery series.

She spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about her character Mabel’s development over the last three seasons, explaining: “I’ve noticed that with my character, they’ve really allowed her to grow.

“She, I think, felt a bit more lost, and this season in particular, she’s very much in control of [herself] and the situation. So it makes me feel very proud to grow with the show.”

Gomez also opened up about how she felt about season 4, adding: “It’s going to be, to date, probably my favourite season.”

Selena Gomez. (Axelle/ Bauer-Griffin/ FilmMagic)

Everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 4

As season 4 of Only Murders in the Building draws closer, here’s everything you need to know about the much-loved TV show.

The Hulu show is a murder-mystery-comedy that follows a trio of strangers investigating a series of murders in their Upper West Side apartment building, an investigation they chart on their hit podcast named Only Murders in the Building.

You may like to watch

The show is co-created and co-written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Who is in Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast? (Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Who is in Only Murders in the Building’s season 4 cast?

The core Only Murders in the Building’s cast are returning for the fourth season.

This includes Steve Martin as semi-retired crime actor Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora – a young artist living in her aunt’s apartment.

Alongside them, special guest stars include the iconic Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, a struggling actress and Oliver’s love interest.

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria and The Hangover’s Zach Galifianakis are three new cast members are playing as themselves in season 4, embodying the fictionalised versions of the main trio in a film version of their podcast.

Also joining the cast are Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Shannon, and more.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 follows previous seasons’ episode number. (Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

How many episodes will Only Murders in the Building season 4 have?

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will consist of 10 episodes.

This continues the previous season’s pattern alongside the 30 minute runtime.

Filming for season four began in March with new cast members being spotted on set around that time.

What will Only Murders in the Building season 4 be about?

Season three of the murder-mystery ended on a dramatic cliffhanger.

Sazz Pataki (Glee alum Jane Lynch), Charles’ stunt double and friend, was found dead just as the credits rolled. Another murder to solve!

This forthcoming season is set to twist the usual setting, moving from New York City to Los Angeles.

As the trio are left wondering whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, they make it to LA where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast.

The synopsis reads: “As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez also opened up about how “exciting” it will be.

“I think this is our most exciting season yet. That’s what I would definitely say with confidence, because it was far too fun,” the Emilia Perez actress explained.

“How it came together was so magical. Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride.

“Taking us to L.A. and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favorite season.”

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is out soon. (Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

When is Only Murders in the Building season 4 coming out?

Only Murders in the Building season four is set to premiere on 27 August.

You can stream all episodes so far on Disney+ in the UK, and Hulu in the US.

New episodes will then follow every Tuesday.