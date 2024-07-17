Adele announces ‘big break’ from music: ‘I don’t like being famous’

“Hello” singer Adele will be saying goodbye to her fans at the end of this year, at least for a little while, as she plans to take a “big break” away from music.

The British pop powerhouse is currently gearing up for Adele in Munich, a run of ten live shows in Munich, Germany, from 2 to 31 August.

Yet her Munich residency is technically a stop gap between her other residency in Las Vegas, Weekends with Adele, which has been running almost every weekend since November 2022.

It’s fair to say then that she’s feeling a little exhausted. Or, as she put in a new interview with German broadcaster ZDF, her “tank is quite empty”.

Speaking to the broadcaster, she dashed her fans’ hopes that a follow up to her fourth studio album 30, which was released back in 2021, is on the way any time soon.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she confirmed, adding that once Weekends With Adele comes to a close this November, she’s going to park music entirely – just for a bit.

Adele. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she shared. “You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”

In fact, the 16-time Grammy Award winner explained that she’s not a huge fan of being famous at all, point blank and period.

“I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most,” she admitted.

“I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time whenever I want and people are receptive to it and like it, because that’s pretty unimaginable… that never happens to people.

“But, the fame side of it, I absolutely hate and I miss everything about before all of this had happened,” she continued.

“The fact that people are even interested in my voice and my songs is pretty wild, I don’t think it ever gets normal, you know? So it’s worth it… (it’s just finding) the balance.”

Though the 36-year-old “Rolling In The Deep” singer is universally adored – particularly by the LGBTQ+ community – she has also had to endure her fair share of controversy due to being in the limelight.

Just last month, she made headlines for calling out a heckler at her Vegas show after she thought he said “Pride sucks” – but it turned out that he said nothing of the sort.

Asked by ZDF about the incident, the singer blamed her mistake on being “old and grumpy”.

“Everything makes me angry. Absolutely everything,” she said. “I’m 36-years-old. I’m old and grumpy now.”