Tom Daley has embarked on his first post-Olympics gig, and it’s a surprising one: he’s raising awareness of alcohol-related water deaths by posing in knitted swim trunks. Yes, really.

It’s only been a few days since five-time Olympic medallist Tom announced that he would be retiring from diving, the sport he’s loved since he was seven years old, but he’s back on the board already, in a new ad campaign.

The former Olympic champion has teamed up with rum coconut liqueur brand Malibu and the Royal Lifesaving Society UK (RLSS) to remind his followers that diving isn’t always fun, and it isn’t always sexy.

Particularly, that is, after you’ve had a bellyful of booze.

In the new campaign, he is seen appearing on Brighton beach, clad in, unsurprisingly at this point, nothing except some red, knitted swim trunks. Slapped on his rather fine derrière is an important message: “Don’t Drink and Dive.”

Tom Daley is back in trunks, this time with a vital message. (Supplied)

The message comes as the RLSS revealed that one in four drowning deaths in the UK occur as a result of alcohol consumption. Photos released as part of the campaign show Tom on the beach, with a stone statue that reads “1 in 4”.

Last year, 263 people died in accidental water-related deaths in the UK alone, but an average of almost eight in 10 Gen-Zers think it’s OK to have a drink before going for a swim – and 60 per cent of Brits have done so.

As part of the campaign, expert crocheter Tom has released a collection of knitted swimwear items, including the swim briefs he’s wearing (not the exact ones, sorry), sliders, bucket hats and sunglasses. Yes, knitted sunglasses.

We always suspected Tom liked cocktails. (Supplied)

Tom said that while he has “always loved being in the water,” he knows it can be dangerous.

“Maybe more than most, I understand its power and the need to respect it to stay safe. I’m proud to be working with Malibu and the Royal Life Saving Society UK to get this message out there. Stay safe and Don’t Drink and Dive,” he urged.

An accompanying video shows him heading on to a diving board, before taking off a robe and looking down to see the bottom of the pool, which reads: “1 in 4 UK drownings involve alcohol.”

If there is any way to get a message across to the global masses, and particularly the global gays, it’s by Tom stripping off.

He was seen dressed in very little just a few days ago, dancing to Charli XCX’s “Apple”, alongside other Team GB divers. Earlier this month, he claimed his fifth Olympic medal, winning silver in the synchronised diving 10m platform event with Noah Williams.

