Tom Daley and the Team GB divers have performed the viral dance to Charli XCX’s ‘Apple’ – in the tiniest Speedos you’ve ever seen.

What better way to celebrate winning a few Olympic medals than stripping off into the snuggest pair of speedos ever made, and dancing to Charli XCX with your boys?

No, it’s not Hampstead Heath when it hits 30 degrees, it’s British diver Tom Daley’s latest Instagram Reel, captioned “BRAT Summer Olympics” and featuring fellow Team GB athletes Jack Laugher, Noah Williams, Kyle Kothari, Anthony Harding and Jordan Houlden.

The brat-tastic craze features a dance set to “Apple”, from Charli XCX’s most recent album, and while countless individuals have performed it since the trend hit TikTok, it’s only been improved by the lack of clothes from the six Team GB divers who competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Fans have appreciated the video for its cultural impact and stellar dancing (read: tiny underwear).

“Who are those sexy boys” Laugher himself commented, followed up by several fan messages of varying levels of explicitness.

“Catering to your audience. Thank you for your service boys,” one read, while another said: “I already miss the Olympics.” Us, too.

Tom Daley and his fellow divers have provided a wealth of content over the Paris 2024 Olympics – both in the realm of sporting excellence and in thirst – aside from the iconic “Apple” dance.

Not only do a fair chunk of the Team GB divers (Laugher and Williams) have their own OnlyFans account, but Daley himself has gone viral on at least two fronts; first, for happily and expertly testing how sturdy the Olympic Village’s ‘anti-sex’ beds were by dropping onto all fours for the camera, and then for showing off a newly-knitted jumper.

There was also the matter of a knitted c*ck-sock, and a thirsty Gilette ad preceding the Olympics from Daley.

The Team GB boys took home a total of three Olympic Medals; Daley and new synchro partner Williams nabbed silver in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event, Williams got a solo bronze in the men’s 10m solo, while Laugher and Harding took bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard.

Fellow Team GB divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen also achieved bronze in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event and a fourth bronze was added to the tally for the women’s synchronised 10m platform by Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson.

Elsewhere, it’s been a fairly gay Olympics, with drag queens performing at the Opening Ceremony, and Team LGBTQ+ finishing seventh in the medal table.

