Married at First Sight star Ella Morgan will be appearing in the upcoming series of reality TV show Celebs Go Dating, alongside Gogglebox‘s Stephen Webb.

The E4 show is set to return later this year, featuring a new cast of celebrities looking for love under the tutelage of dating coaches Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson – and receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

The show’s official Instagram account has confirmed the six celebrities for the 13th season of the series with Morgan and Webb on the list.

The cast also includes pop star Jamelia, Love Island‘s Chris Taylor, Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, and Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps.

In the Instagram video, Morgan referred to her turn on Married at First Sight, saying: “Well, marriage obviously didn’t work out for me, so maybe I should try a bit of dating first.”

Meanwhile, Webb addressed his recent divorce from Gogglebox co-star Daniel Lustig. “Watching a TV romance is easy. Living it? Not so much,” he said.

Morgan’s appearance on Celebs Go Dating comes after the trans star was spotted locking lips with Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

According to The Sun, the pair smooched at a BAFTAs after party. A source said: “Bobby and Ella were going for it, it was a proper snog and he went back a couple of times for more.

“They were sharing flirty banter then they pulled each other to one side for a snog by the bar. Later, they had their arms wrapped around each other for another snog.”