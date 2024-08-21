Donald Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham just absolutely lambasted the Republican nominee for the presidency at the DNC.

At the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday (20 August), Grisham shared details of what Trump was like behind closed doors, saying: “He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.”

Grisham was the 32nd White House press secretary, chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump and served as the president’s communications director from July 2019 to April 2020.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Grisham made her support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz clear.

“I wasn’t just a Trump supporter, I was a true believer, I was one of his closest advisers. The Trump family became my family,” she said.

“I saw him when the cameras were off… Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers.”

She went on to say: “On a hospital visit one time, when people were dying, he was mad that the cameras were not watching him.

“He used to tell me: ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie, say it enough and people will believe you’.”

Grisham then voiced her support for the Democratic ticket. “I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people and she has my vote,” she said.

In March 2022, Grisham appeared on The View where she said her gay son was ashamed that she had once worked for Trump.

Talking about Florida's "Don't Say Gay' bill, Stephanie Grisham says on The View that her teenage son — who recently came out as gay — "didn't want to tell his friends where I worked" when she was in the Trump White House.



"He was ashamed where I worked, rightfully so." pic.twitter.com/CICIOis3ja — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022

Grisham’s appearance on the show came as Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed Don’t Say Gay, which banned the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, was being passed.

“I have a 14-year-old son who is gay, recently came out as gay. I have his permission to talk about this, by the way,” she said. “He didn’t want to tell his friends where I worked. He was ashamed of where I worked, rightfully so.”

Her recent DNC appearance isn’t the first time Grisham has spoken out about her experience working closely with Donald Trump.

She has previously claimed that a gay White House staffer in Melania Trump’s office was fired after his “lively” Grindr account was discovered.

In her book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, Grisham wrote: “Whoever determined security clearances had come across his Grindr account and decided that some of the stuff on it would be ‘personally embarrassing’ to Mrs Trump.”

Stephanie Grisham “couldn’t get over that level of bias” and blamed the first lady, saying she “could have done something” but didn’t.

