Billy Porter has shared his views on the presidential candidates ahead of the US election.

Making an in-person appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), on Tuesday (20 August), the Pose star told CBS: “I am a human being whose rights have been up for legislation since the moment I could comprehend thought. It’s time for that to change.

“I am excited to hear about the Harris-Walz ticket being for all the people. It’s very important we move forward and not go back, we know the difference this time around.”

Pose star Porter, who has won an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy, went on to point out the “stark” differences between the two presidential candidates: “Black and white, [female and male], prosecutor versus felon. Democracy or not,” he said, adding: “I’m confident we’re going to get over this threshold.”

When asked about former president Donald Trump, The Broken Hearts Club star replied: “It’s exhausting, it’s not working any more. The only reason it does work at all is because we continue to give it oxygen, it’s time for us to cut that off. We continue to give the ridiculous oxygen.

“What I love about what’s happening right now is the response is exactly right – if you don’t like trans people, mind your damn business.

“We’re in America, we can agree to disagree. Harris is letting the children have it and I love it.”

Billy Porter spoke out at the Democratic National Convention. (Jemal Countess/Getty )

Porter, the first Black gay actor to win an Emmy Award, performed “For What It’s Worth” with Stephen Stills for the DNC in 2020, in a nod to the song’s popularity during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Speaking exclusively spoke to PinkNews earlier this month, ahead of his headline act at Brighton Pride, Porter reflected on the improvement he’s seen in the entertainment industry during his career.

“I’m 54… I came out in 1985. Nothing looked like this. Nothing you’re seeing today was possible. The life queer people live today did not exist. The change has already happened.

“Yeah, it could be better. Yeah, it could’ve happened sooner. Yeah, yeah, yeah… it didn’t. It’s happening now. Let’s take that and explode it.”

