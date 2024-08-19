Former president Donald Trump has shared AI-generated images in a bid to imply he has support from the vast majority of Taylor Swift fans. He doesn’t.

In his most recent bid to gain popularity as he battles vice-president Kamala Harris for the keys to the White House, Trump reposted a screenshot on his social media platform, Truth Social, which purports to show women wearing t-shirts that read “Swifties for Trump”, alongside one legitimate image of a woman wearing a similar top.

He captioned the imagery, which also included an AI-generated image of Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit urging people to vote for Trump, “I accept.”

At the start of this month, Swift and Beyoncé were subjects of a rumour about them endorsing Democrat Harris through a joint concert. This remains just gossip.

However, in 2021, Swift said Trump’s presidency forced her “to lean in and educate” herself about politics. A year earlier she backed Joe Biden – not Trump – for president.

Before that she wrote an open letter rejecting Trump’s beliefs and urging the Republican senator in her home state of Tennessee to support the Equality Act, which sought to incorporate protections against LGBTQ+ discrimination into the federal 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Continuing to spread disinformation, Trump also shared a video clip of a woman saying “Swifties are waking up” and supporting Trump, following a terror plot that brought the cancellation of one of the star’s concerts in Austria.

He further reposted content that implied Harris was a communist.

Harris appeared on the latest cover of Time magazine earlier this month, to mixed reactions.

In an accompanying article, with the headline The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris, the vice-president’s campaign rally in Philadelphia earlier this month was compared to a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé concert.

It was branded a “puff piece” by some readers, while Harris supporters called it an “amazing” and “historic” cover and story.

