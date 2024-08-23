Actor Nicola Porcella denies being pansexual after appearing to come out

Nicola Porcella has denied being pansexual after previously appearing to come out on Mexico’s version of Celebrity Big Brother, La Casa de los Famosos México.

The Peuruvian-Italian actor appeared to speak about his identity last year while competing in the Mexican reality series. At the time, Porcella appeared to say to two LGBTQ+ cast members, trans influencer Wendy Guevara and bisexual singer Apio Quijano that he was pansexual.

Whilst holding hands with his co-stars, he said at the time: “Hi I’m Nicola, and I accept that I am pansexual.”

The show’s official Instagram account re-shared the moment online at the time, captioning the clip: “What a beautiful moment of diversity and acceptance!”

However, Porcella has recently clarified that he is not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and was “joking” with Guevara.

Taking to the Out Of Context Con Alexis Moreno podcast, Porcella denied being pansexual, but highlighted his support for the queer community, despite saying that his coming out on the series was just a “game”.

He said: “I have a lot of fun, I have no taboos, I have no problems with anyone. I am a very open person, who respects a lot, which is something we must learn. We are all equal, we have the right to the same thing. I grew up with that.

“The topic of pansexuality was a game that Wendy and Apio and I played with them, they bothered me, and I had fun. But I am not – I am heterosexual.”

He added: “First comes respect for the person, for the human being, and everyone decides what they want to be.”

Porcella also said he doesn’t have an issue if others think he is pansexual. “It does not bother me,” he added. “I laugh, none of those bother me.”

PinkNews could not reach a representative of Porcella for a comment on the matter.

